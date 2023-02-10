Madison should reevaluate its proposed ordinance to mandate building energy reporting and tuneups by commercial building owners. A voluntary program would be better.

In 2015, the Madison City Council wisely authorized a voluntary program to encourage commercial building owners to make their buildings more energy efficient. But the city never implemented that program. It is false to claim that the voluntary program has failed.

The owners of commercial buildings and the businesses operating in them are keenly aware of their utility bills. Most of them already track their energy consumption using tools that work for them and implement energy conservation practices to be greener and save money.

Many already take advantage of the technical assistance and incentives from Focus on Energy. They have switched to LED lighting and installed energy-conserving lighting and heating controls. Whenever boilers, chillers, windows or roofs wear out and need to be replaced, building owners replace them with more energy-efficient systems.

Few buildings that are already energy efficient will qualify for one of the exemptions in the proposed ordinance, because they require expensive and time-consuming certifications.

Remote work has become common since the pandemic. Office buildings in Madison have 18% of their space available. This might be the worst possible time to impose costly and time-consuming mandates on commercial buildings.

The proposed ordinance requires building owners to report all of the required data. But they do not have access to much of the data because it belongs to the businesses operating in the building. The proposed ordinance will require building owners to spend many hours inputting estimates, not accurate data, to receive meaningless results.

Stakeholders have communicated these and other concerns to city staff many times for more than a year. But supporters of the proposed ordinance have forged ahead without any changes to the ordinance’s core components.