Bill Bradbury and Tim Palmer: Voting by mail is safer, easier and cheaper

Along that line, voting by mail requires no voting machines. You don't have to buy machines, rent them, set them up, store them, replace them, maintain them and check their accuracy. Voting on a paper ballot with a ballpoint pen intimidates none of us, unlike the array of buttons we confront behind the voting-booth curtain.

Voting by mail means no stressed rush, unlike when you step into that voting booth with a crowd impatiently waiting in line behind you. At home you can be deliberate. You can pause and look up information about a candidate.

Voting by mail is popular; a Wall Street Journal/NBC poll recently showed that two-thirds of Americans support it. Support in Oregon is overwhelming.

Here in Oregon, through two decades of voting by mail, fraud has been extremely rare and never significant.

Voting by mail leaves a paper trail — a critical feature for exposing fraud or machine malfunction/hacking and one that few voting machines provide. If fraud happens to be your concern, then vote by mail.

Voting by mail is nonpartisan. Making voting easier, cheaper and safer is good no matter what your affiliation. Studies show no benefit to one side or the other.