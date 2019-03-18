STEVENS POINT — A couple of days after finishing the second edition of Richard Thiel’s “Keepers of the Wolves,” I was greeted by headlines proclaiming that the Trump administration was moving ahead with efforts to delist gray wolves.
Pulling wolves from the Endangered Species List would put wolf management in the hands of the states and open the door to annual hunts. This was greeted with cheers by groups like the American Farm Bureau Federation, which proclaimed: “The (Department of the Interior’s) intent to delist the gray wolf is a triumph of common sense we all should herald as a conservation success story.”
Wolves have, indeed, made a comeback. A 2015-16 count in Wisconsin put their numbers at 866. Just a few decades earlier, we had almost wiped them out. Given the success of wolf recovery efforts, which has expanded ranges and put wolves in conflict with more people and livestock, delisting is probably on its way. But based on what Thiel reveals in his book, “common sense” may have little to do with decisions by states like Wisconsin.
We’ve been through this before, and earlier delisting efforts here were marked by blatant political shenanigans and bureaucratic bumbling. In 2012, Wisconsin declared its wolves were no longer endangered, and over the course of three years hunters obtained permits to kill more than 500 of them. How it came together would be comical if it weren’t pitiful.
Thiel was the state’s wolf biologist from 1980-88, but this second edition of his book also puts the spotlight on recent developments.
From the start, wolf recovery efforts were steeped in controversy. Ancient animosities between humans and wolves were political fodder for some. They included state Sen. Lloyd Kincaid, a northern Democrat who took aim in the 1980s at a management plan for the Nicolet National Forest, wolves in general, and Thiel — who Kincaid claimed was working with “the Sierra Club and other militant environmentalists.”
Flash forward to 2012, when the state Assembly took up a wolf-hunting bill sponsored by Republican Scott Suder, who claimed that he had worked with the Department of Natural Resources on the bill. Not so, says Thiel, who claims the DNR had no input.
Thiel expresses admiration for lots of his DNR colleagues, but not so much for some of the bureaucrats who complicated his life. These include a director of the Bureau of Endangered Resources, who told Thiel in 1988 that with a wolf-management plan in place, the state no longer needed someone to coordinate the work.
Don’t get the idea that this book is all gripes and grumbles. It’s the perfect read in this moment for people who want to understand the whole story, knots and all. Thiel’s account is educational, touching and clear-eyed. It’s loaded with colorful stories and insights into wolf biology, gleaned from tracking them in the northern wilderness for a decade.
Thiel knows that wolves and humans will always be in conflict. It’s a fact that deer are a favorite prey for wolves, he states. Livestock depredation won’t go away. Clearly, there has always been a “wolf hunt” in the state, since some humans have no trouble putting them in the crosshairs, legal or not. But Thiel cites ongoing support for wolf recovery even among hunters as grounds for cautious optimism.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times.
