Bill Berry: Wisconsin's grazing history has long-term benefits

STEVENS POINT — On Earth Day last week, my friends Randy and Sally Cutler were keeping a close eye on one of their ewes that was lambing on their spread near Milladore. She seemed to be struggling, but they were in waiting mode before intervening. Randy worried she was carrying a dead lamb.
An April sun cast its welcome warmth on us as we updated each other about the past year. We had seen each other a few times, but under pandemic strictures. This time, Sally gave me a hug when I arrived, and we were unmasked, having reached whatever immunity the full dose of vaccines provides. Hanging out with these longtime friends so deeply wedded to the earth seemed like the best way to celebrate the day. For much of the time, I had them to myself, a rarity, since there are usually assorted family members, friends and other visitors coming and going. But at one point last week, a neighbor lady did come over to visit with Sally.
Randy was on his cell phone a few times, dealing with customers and suppliers from his thriving fencing business, ordering, answering questions and moving fencing, water systems and related supplies he provides to grazers across the state.
Grazing is one of the most earth-friendly forms of farming, and Wisconsin farmers have long been national leaders on grazing systems. Thousands of farmers across the state graze dairy and beef cattle, sheep and a few other animals. Though a minority percentage among the total number of farms, it is a significant niche in Wisconsin agriculture — in no small part due to farmer innovation and the state’s environment, which is good for growing grasses in many locales. In many ways, it’s as close to surrogate prairie as we get.
There are real benefits from these systems. They make economic sense for some farmers who aren’t interested in large-scale confinement systems. The environment is a winner, too. Research by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, UW-Madison and the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection shows that well-managed grasslands can reduce soil erosion and nutrient runoff, improve water quality, reduce flooding and support wildlife from insects to birds to fish. Increasingly, grazing is seen as an important piece of regenerative agriculture and carbon capture in systems where tillage and other disturbances are minimized and cover crops are grown.
Longtime grazers in Wisconsin might be permitted to chuckle a bit about the academic research. The farmers were way ahead of the researchers on a lot of this. When managed intensive grazing was introduced here in a big way in the 1980s, Wisconsin grazers turned to peers in New Zealand for help. The academics have caught up some since then. In fact, UW-Madison is coordinating a USDA initiative to promote the practices. A $10 million grant from the USDA National Institute for Food and Agriculture is funding a collaboration called Grassland 2.0, bringing together farmers, researchers, food processors and government officials to find new opportunities for grazing and other perennial grassland farming practices.
Randy and Sally have been grazing sheep and beef on their farm for decades. It is a style of farming that matches their rural ethic, one of minimum disturbance. You won’t see any plowing on their acres, just diverse perennial grasses and forage crops that are either grazed by the animals or baled for winter feeding. They grow vegetables, flowers, fruit trees and other edibles and always have some chickens and hogs around, too.
We go back a long way, as do many in our circle of friends, and it has been a lot of fun. The visit was an Earth Day treat. I made it home in time for some chores and a nice sunset. About the time the sun dipped below the horizon, I got a text from Randy. “Ewe had a nice set of twins.”
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.