Bill Berry: Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District would be better off with no one than with Tom Tiffany

STEVENS POINT — Once again, in the midst of a pandemic, some Wisconsinites are being asked to vote. This time it’s a May 12 special election in the heavily gerrymandered 7th Congressional District.

Ironically, in the year we mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, founded by a man with deep roots in northern Wisconsin, we might end up sending one of the most anti-environmental politicians in state history to Washington.

That would be Tom Tiffany, the science-denying state senator from Minocqua. His opponent, Tricia Zunker of Wausau, says that in the midst of the pandemic and the challenges of climate change, it’s time to elect someone with an appreciation of science to Congress. But frankly, if she did nothing at all in D.C., citizens of the 7th District in northern Wisconsin would be better served than having Tiffany doing his dirty deeds at taxpayer expense.

The list of Tiffany’s science denial and anti-environmental tactics is so long that it boggles the mind. Add to that the fact that he has consistently championed laws overriding local control and deeply hurting schools and local governments in his own Senate district.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.