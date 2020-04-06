Bill Berry: What will we learn from the 'silent spring' of the coronavirus?

STEVENS POINT — Here we are, on the cusp of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, living through what is sure to be one of the major stories of this century — one that is all about humans and our place in a natural world we have altered but by no means conquered.
Gaylord Nelson, Earth Day’s founder, was influenced by other great environmental thinkers — among them Aldo Leopold — and last year marked the 70th since “A Sand County Almanac” was published. The Almanac wasn’t an immediate hit, but it caught on as Americans became increasingly concerned about an environment that was out of whack. Today, of course, we know it as a monumental environmental work presented in muted, dulcet tones.
It was Leopold, writing from his Sauk County shack on weekends away from his day job at UW-Madison, who explained in the simplest of terms that humans should view themselves as members and citizens of biotic communities, not somehow alone atop a pyramid of our imaginary making. Yes, viruses are part of that biotic community, though scientists have puzzled for years over whether they’re technically alive. By most definitions, they’re among a large group of submicroscopic infectious agents that are usually regarded as nonliving but complex molecules. They rely on the cells of living entities to multiply, sometimes taking up residence in a reservoir host that is uninfected but able to pass the viral entity on to host species that do become infected and contagious as their cells help the viruses multiply.
The route for coronavirus, while not completely clear, was likely through a so-called wet market in China where people could buy a bizarre array of animals to eat, their bodily fluids mingling in the “wet” atmosphere of the market. It is posited by some that the virus moved perhaps from bats to a reservoir species, some wild creature in the market, before exploding in humans.
Many viruses move to us through other living entities. Hogs, for instance, can pass along swine flu, and in the 2009 swine flu pandemic, 11-21% of the global population, between 700 million and 1.4 billion people, contracted the illness, though it was much less lethal than coronavirus.
These diseases and others are inextricably linked to the natural world, such that it is today in its human-altered form. While we know much more about viruses and other infectious diseases than in days of earlier pandemics, today’s world actually spreads them across the face of the earth with deadly ease, due to global air travel and other transportation veins, including roads cut into what were wilderness areas for millennia that have introduced heretofore hidden contagions.
So today we endure a painful lesson and a reminder of our place in natural community of which we are a part. When Nelson uttered his famous line, “The economy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the environment,” he hadn’t heard of coronavirus, but he clearly understood that all of our human constructs are fragile so long as we fail to recognize our humble place in nature.
We know that another great environmentalist was influenced by Leopold. She was Rachel Carson, who gave us “Silent Spring,” which helped propel a great era of environmental awareness. Today, we endure a new kind of silent spring. Will we learn anything from the lessons of this painful pause?
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.