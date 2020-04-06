Bill Berry: What will we learn from the 'silent spring' of the coronavirus?

STEVENS POINT — Here we are, on the cusp of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, living through what is sure to be one of the major stories of this century — one that is all about humans and our place in a natural world we have altered but by no means conquered.

Gaylord Nelson, Earth Day’s founder, was influenced by other great environmental thinkers — among them Aldo Leopold — and last year marked the 70th since “A Sand County Almanac” was published. The Almanac wasn’t an immediate hit, but it caught on as Americans became increasingly concerned about an environment that was out of whack. Today, of course, we know it as a monumental environmental work presented in muted, dulcet tones.

It was Leopold, writing from his Sauk County shack on weekends away from his day job at UW-Madison, who explained in the simplest of terms that humans should view themselves as members and citizens of biotic communities, not somehow alone atop a pyramid of our imaginary making. Yes, viruses are part of that biotic community, though scientists have puzzled for years over whether they’re technically alive. By most definitions, they’re among a large group of submicroscopic infectious agents that are usually regarded as nonliving but complex molecules. They rely on the cells of living entities to multiply, sometimes taking up residence in a reservoir host that is uninfected but able to pass the viral entity on to host species that do become infected and contagious as their cells help the viruses multiply.