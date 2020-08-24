Bill Berry: What we can learn from Iowa's devastating derecho

STEVENS POINT — The impacts and implications from the Aug. 10 derecho that slammed Iowa and raced across other parts of the Midwest are many, even if the massive storm seemed to fall into a media black hole. Let’s go down a bit of a checklist to better understand the scope, because the lack of extensive coverage doesn’t diminish the storm’s impact.
It’s estimated that from 10 million to as high as 14 million acres of primarily corn and soybeans were impacted. For perspective, Wisconsin has about 14.3 million acres of agricultural land, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. In Iowa, a state covered by corn and soybeans, the damage affected about half of farm acreage.
While some of the crops damaged by the storm that packed winds in excess of 100 miles per hour may recover, there are many other ramifications.
Tom Lyon of Cambridge, former president of the UW System Board of Regents, is the product of a century farm near Tama, Iowa, about 70 miles northeast of Des Moines. The farm is still in family hands, and Lyon and his wife, Barbara, visited a few days after the disaster.
“Grain bins demolished, wooden sheds down, trees uprooted and power out. Corn crop flat. Throw in a pandemic along with some social unrest, and it makes for a hell of a year,” Tom reported.
With tongue in cheek, he added that a takeaway lesson is not to hide in a steel grain bin during a big storm. Damage to those grain bins was extensive, so even if the soybean crop comes around, lack of storage has emerged as a big issue.
By some estimates, the vast majority of the acreage was covered by crop insurance, which won’t make the farmers whole but will keep them solvent. That’s also a reminder that the federal government long ago decided farmers need public assistance. Crop insurance is but one example. While the insurance is funneled through private firms, the public subsidizes the premiums to the tune of about 60%. There are many other related costs from the storm. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds requested nearly $4 billion in federal disaster relief.
Did climate change play a role in causing the derecho? Maybe, maybe not. Some scientists believe the impacts of climate change will increase the odds of derechos in some areas. But the storms are hardly new to the heartland. The word "derecho" was coined by Dr. Gustavus Hinrichs, a physics professor at the University of Iowa, in a paper published in 1888. "Derecho" is a Spanish word meaning "direct" or "straight ahead." Hinrichs used it to distinguish straight-line wind damage from that produced by tornadoes. There’s also the fact that Iowa’s corn plays a significant role in the state’s climate. By releasing water into the atmosphere through evapotranspiration, corn has been shown to increase the dew point and subsequently the humidity. That can lead to higher heat indexes during heat waves, and it can also contribute to severe thunderstorms.
Regardless, there is no doubt that climate change-related extreme weather combined with events like the Iowa derecho will prove to be a double-whammy in many regions. Remember that Wisconsin was devastated by unprecedented flooding just three years ago. Five-hundred-year storms are occurring every few years now, so we can only expect more.
I am reminded of a focus group I conducted for a national conservation group in 2018. Twenty-five producers from across the country were asked if they had experienced increased dramatic weather events in the past 10 years. Virtually all of them said they have been affected by extreme weather such as droughts and flooding that is increasing in intensity and frequency. Most of them used soil health practices like reduced tillage and cover crops. They reported that even though their crops were impacted by dramatic weather events, their fields were more resilient than those of neighbors who didn’t use the practices. Which, in turn, is a reminder that maybe it’s time to tie publicly subsidized crop insurance to soil health practices.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
