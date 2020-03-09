Bill Berry: We owe it to ourselves and our loved ones to be informed about coronavirus

STEVENS POINT — Here’s a simple question: How many frontline health care providers or their loved ones think coronavirus is a hoax?
It’s hard to imagine there are many among those whose job it is to treat the sick who pass through the clinic door or land in their laps. These are the people who work at walk-ins, family medicine and other primary care facilities, hospitals, large and small, urban and rural, managed care facilities of all sorts, mental institutions, prisons, occupational health offices, on and on. They’re our loved ones, our friends, our neighbors, the people who sit across the aisle in church. A hoax? Really? How low.
The history of infectious disease outbreaks is clear, and it reports that health care workers are almost always hit hard. That was true with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2009, Ebola in West Africa in 2014-16 and other outbreaks. It is holding true with coronavirus. So, it gets personal for many of us when we hear our country’s leader and his cheerleaders tie together the words "coronavirus" and "hoax." This is clearly a public health crisis across the globe, and millions of health care providers and their families are absolutely on the front line. Hoax?
Look, we all hope this outbreak or the next or the one after that doesn’t get seriously out of hand. But the scientists who toil in the infectious disease world — a monumentally challenging and forever mutating niche of public health — know we need to abide by the old maxim, “Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.” Yes, hope and pray for the best. But be ready. Unfortunately, some of those scientists note, little had been done until recently in the U.S. to stop the spread of coronavirus.
By the time we woke up, the virus had crept across 76 countries, killing more than 3,200 people that we know of for sure in settings ranging from impoverished areas to advanced cities and suburbs. Maybe it will crawl back into obscurity, but the scientists who we must trust know it is but one of many such threats. They know that between 1940 and 2004, more than 300 infectious diseases either newly emerged or reemerged in places and in populations all across Earth.
Public health experts know diligent surveillance is the best way to combat the spread of these baffling diseases. As science writer and author Sonia Shah notes, “Fixing the present surveillance system is no small task: It will require easy and affordable health care for people everywhere.”
And how is the U.S. doing on that? As the Kaiser Family Fund notes, the Affordable Care Act helped reduce the number of uninsured Americans from 46.5 million in 2010, when ACA was enacted, to just below 27 million in 2016. But now, with the ACA under attack, the trend is in the other direction. Now, the number is rising again, with 500,000 more uninsured from 2017-18. Wisconsin, which snubbed the Medicaid expansion that was paired with the ACA, has about 320,000 uninsured.
By any measure, these uninsured people, most of them fully employed but in low-paying jobs, delay the kinds of health care visits that might stem the rapid growth of contagions like corona. When they do arrive, they’re greeted by those frontline health care providers.
Maybe coronavirus will be quelled, and we will learn some valuable lessons for the next contagion. In the meantime, get your news from reputable sources that cite experts with real credentials. We owe it to ourselves and our loved ones to be informed citizens.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
