STEVENS POINT — Donald Trump’s assault on the free press comes at perhaps the most inopportune time in U.S. history, and we should all be concerned.
It’s not just a problem on the national stage, although it is horrible to hear Trump bash institutions that have kept us informed in good times and bad. At the local level, the decline in the press leaves a lot of ground uncovered and opens the door to corruption in both the public and private sectors. So, anything that weakens what remains is a big problem.
That point was made by Preet Bharara in a recent podcast. Bharara was fired by Trump shortly after the Manhattan shyster took office. Why? Likely to eliminate a formidable foe. Bharara was United States attorney for the Southern District of New York from 2009-17 and was one of the nation's most aggressive prosecutors of public corruption and Wall Street crime.
Thankfully, we haven’t heard the last of Bharara, who recently said: “My worry is there are a lot of things going on in local government that the FBI and local police don’t have insight into, don’t have the resources to look into, especially with the diminishment of the local press. A lot of bad things get exposed by local media.” He cited the work of the Buffalo News in exposing corruption that led to the so-called Buffalo Billion trial. The corruption scandal has entangled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat.
One thing Democratic and Republican politicians agreed on in the past is disdain for a vigilant media. Same goes for some local politicians and private-sector bigwigs.
Vigilant media is a good thing.
Today we still have some strong local media outlets, although they are struggling to make a go of it. Others have just given up. That is especially true of the string of state papers owned by Gannett Media. The profit-driven publicly traded company has all but dissembled daily newspapers in several Wisconsin cities. Once-proud newspapers these communities are puny and almost irrelevant. One example: When I worked at the Stevens Point Journal in the 1980s and ‘90s, we had a news staff that grew to 15 full-time folks. Add part-timers covering area communities and sports events, and the number rose to 20. Today? The journal has one news reporter and one sports reporter. The same is true in other central and eastern Wisconsin communities. The result is newspapers and websites that pretend to be local but are anything but.
The frequent refrain from longtime customers is, “I wouldn’t get it at all, except for the obits.” Another one: “If I don’t get my paper, I don’t even have anyone to call.” The response from the owners of these “fake newspapers” is to subscribe to their online site. But with only a handful of local stories a week, why bother?
Fortunately, we still have some strong daily newspapers, and other media outlets have tried to step into the vacuum with some success. TV news, once scoffed at for being shallow, is now a main source for local and regional news. But a future with strong and vigilant local news outlets is hard to imagine right now.
So we get precious little news about important stories like the details of the Foxconn project. Just how much is it costing each and every citizen in the state to pad the pockets of a foreign corporation with a horrible track record?
We also get precious little “localization” of national and international stories. It used to be a common practice to find a local angle to the big stories, and that helped people better understand why it was important to them.
What can we do? If we have worthwhile local news outlets, we should buy the print product and/or subscribe to the online content. Buy a Sunday newspaper from a big city, one that provides some perspective. Maybe local communities should explore other options for local news sources. Would a cooperative business model work? Some folks in central Wisconsin are exploring that right now. Stay tuned. Oops, that’s the title of Preet’s podcast.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
