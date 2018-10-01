STEVENS POINT — “Fear not, my friends. We will overcome these challenges together.” We need a new breed of politician to tell us that, especially in the wake of the week of fear we have just endured.
The last week of September 2018 will be remembered as the week Donald Trump tried to spread his doctrine of fear to delegates at the United Nations in New York. How did that go?
In Washington, D.C., it will be remembered as the week when a handful of powerful but pitiful men tried to bully some women who were brave enough to question the character of a Supreme Court nominee. Christine Blasey Ford, one of the accusers, admitted she was “terrified” before her Thursday Senate Judiciary Committee testimony.
Across Wisconsin, last week will be remembered for the sweep by agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), who pounded on doors of humble homes where immigrant families crouched in fear.
You’d think we’ve all had enough of this, but the Trump doctrine “Be very afraid of the other,” has ripped the social fabric at home and abroad. Fear, of course, has been employed by some of history’s most infamous despots, which may explain why Trump is drawn to weird totalitarian dictators and scornful of leaders of democratic republics.
Here at home, our own desperate governor has claimed that half our state’s population is “filled with hatred and anger.” That would be the half or more who oppose him. Walker seems comfortable as Trump’s Mini-Me, mimicking his hero’s perpetual appeals to fear. Maybe that’s why Tony Evers, Walker’s calm and steady opponent, is beating Walker in the polls. Walker has cherry-picked a couple of teacher disciplinary cases (there are more than 60,000 K-12 public school teachers) to stoke fear with claims that Evers will put our children at risk. Evers is probably above it, but he could easily counter that Walker has put all students and the rest of us at risk by opposing sensible gun-control laws.
Fear is and always has been a staple of politics, and both parties use it to their benefit, occasionally with good cause. We’ll endure plenty of it in the run up to the November elections. A pundit’s best advice would be to avoid political shows on cable TV, use the mute button liberally during political ads and refuse to answer all phone calls from unfamiliar numbers. Oh, and keep the recycling bin handy for all the flyers that arrive via mail.
In the big picture, it’s interesting that our most revered political leaders, a straight line from George Washington to Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt, personified steadfast calm in fearful times. Most of the time we humans are drawn to leaders who exemplify those traits, be they our military heroes, favorite quarterbacks or the people who run our most successful businesses.
Roosevelt’s famous “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” line came during his 1932 inaugural address, at a time when the nation and world were engulfed in the Great Depression.
His wife, Eleanor, is revered for her own steadfast strength. Her quote about fear is less well known, but worth revisiting: “You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.’”
Last week, the week of fear, produced some new bravery. In Washington, there was Christine Blasey Ford. In Green Bay, there was 17-year-old Angela Colmenares, who organized a peaceful protest after the ICE sweep in her city. A group of about 50 people showed up at the Green Bay Farmers' Market after Colmenares created a public Facebook event. Colmenares, who immigrated from Mexico at the age of 3, stared fear in the face and left an example for the rest of us.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.