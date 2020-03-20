Bill Berry: 20 ways to cope in the Year of Coronavirus

OK, folks, just when we need them most, here are 20 coping strategies for 2020, the Year of the Coronavirus:
“Keep calm and play ukulele.” Now there’s some great advice. The sign outside of a local music store has said this for months, but suddenly it seems so timely. We can also keep the “keep calm” part and add any number of coping strategies.
Read books. Who knows how the world might change for the better if each of us were to read one more book this year than last?
Plant something. Perhaps nothing says “hope” better than a tray of seedlings in a sunny window. And if social distancing becomes the new norm this year, it’s a good time to plan a garden, which could be a valuable future refuge from worry and stress.
Fix it, clean it, paint it, organize it. Who knows, we may be entering a whole new era of clean basements, garages and closets.
For the chores above and any other shopping, buy local if you can. Local small businesses are particularly vulnerable right now. These are our neighbors and friends. They need us.
Take a hike, literally. Wisconsin has hundreds of options. There’s a trail close to home. It’s spring. Get out of here.
Watch the birds. These are migratory bird days. They’re all around us, from the Vs of Canada geese to the morning chattering of the robins.
Ask yourself, “Who needs help right now?” Then do something about it.
Get your taxes done on time. OK, maybe that’s stressful, but there’s that sense of accomplishment when you’re done.
Cook, eat, freeze the leftovers, repeat.
Stay in touch with loved ones, especially those who are alone.
Listen to classical music. There’s nothing more soothing, and Wisconsin Public Radio offers a lot of it. The All Classical Network offers nearly round-the-clock classical.
On the other end of the media spectrum, employ regular fasts from the frenzied coverage of the pandemic. Yes, we need to stay informed, but there’s a difference between news and noise.
Exercise. You don’t have to go to the gym to do that, right?
Take a nap. For those who suddenly find themselves working from home, think of all the workplace time wasters you’ve eliminated. Go ahead, enjoy the luxury of an afternoon nap. The boss won’t know.
Meditate, pray, chant, practice mindfulness. Whatever you need to stay centered.
Laugh. Don’t think laughing reduces stress? Read what the Mayo Clinic says. To summarize, “When it comes to relieving stress, more giggles and guffaws are just what the doctor ordered.”
Keep a journal. These are certainly interesting times. Hopefully, in a few months we’ll be past them. But it might be good to have a record of these days, too.
Start your own list, and share it.
Tell loved ones you love them. They may need to know that now more than ever.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
