Bill Berry: Two anniversaries remind us of Wisconsin's environmental history

STEVENS POINT — Here’s a calendar note: 2020 brings two anniversaries, both with deep and significant ties to Wisconsin.
Fifty years ago this April, the first Earth Day teach-in was held. It became an enduring national movement, and its founder and brain trust was then-U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin. The soft-spoken Nelson, from the little northern Wisconsin village of Clear Lake, was a towering figure in our nation’s political and environmental history. We enjoy the gifts he left us every day, even if we don’t realize it.
The enlightened awareness Nelson taught has been a staple of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters for 150 years, so the Academy is rightly celebrating. What a beautiful thing it is to look upon a history so rich as the Academy’s. Here’s a bit of it, from the Academy’s website:
“In the infancy of its statehood, Wisconsin had a group of leaders who embraced the ideal of knowledge as essential to growing a healthy civil society. Inspired by state Academies of Science that were springing up across the country, especially in the frontier states, a group of Wisconsin scholars and civic leaders led by John Wesley Hoyt met to organize a formal association “to encourage investigation and disseminate views of the various departments of science, literature and the arts.”
Wow, knowledge is essential? A worthy reminder these many years later. Among its scores of contributions to that goal, the Academy has over the years convened initiatives and other activities that bring together diverse sets of people to explore topics of vital importance. In recent history, its Waters of Wisconsin initiative was perhaps the first deep dive into key water issues in the state. The Academy continues to develop programming focusing on how water defines life in Wisconsin and why it’s so important to guard this most precious resource.
Similarly, the Academy’s Future of Farming and Rural Life in Wisconsin Initiative in the last decade energized citizens statewide to explore rural Wisconsin on a scale never before attempted. It led to a 2007 report with 80-plus recommendations on everything from how to address the need for immigrant farm labor to how to save rural schools and promote local foods. It was my privilege to help that initiative’s leaders, Tom Lyon, Stan Gruszynski and Wilda Nilsestuen, on the multi-year effort.
Anniversaries are teachable moments. See for yourself Feb. 14-April 5 when the Academy presents its “Collections and Connections” exhibit at the James Watrous Gallery at the Overture Center in downtown Madison. The exhibit will recreate the natural history and archaeological collections gathered by early Academy members such as Increase Lapham, Thomas Chamberlin, Charles E. Brown, Edward Birge and the aforementioned Hoyt.
As proof that the Earth Day and Academy anniversaries are convergent, consider some of the Academy’s current work. It is emerging again in a leading role on a vital topic — that of climate change and how Wisconsin should address and adapt to it.
Just last November, the Academy and partners and partners brought together 300 engaged citizens at a working conference designed to develop "fast forward" solutions to address climate change challenges. A set of recommendations will be unveiled later this month.
Gaylord would have liked that, right?
