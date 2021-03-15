Bill Berry: Tom Lyon leaves behind a lifetime of contributions to Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT — A lot of people got the wind knocked out of their sails when Tom Lyon died last week.
Lyon, who lived in Cambridge with his wife, Barbara, leaves a lifetime of accomplishments that would fill a book. But for each of those successful endeavors in business and civic life, there were innumerable people who knew and loved Tom Lyon the man. He was 80 when leukemia claimed him. It seemed way too soon for that long list of friends and admirers.
He befriended me while we were working on the Future of Farming and Rural Life in Wisconsin initiative of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters. For nearly three years, Tom worked with Stan Gruszynski, Wilda Nilsestuen and me on that initiative. We were the staff. Tom had raised much of the money to fund the effort, and he had ideas about how it should be executed. We listened. He was, after all, a former CEO of an international breeding cooperative and knew how to run a snappy meeting.
Speaking of that breeding cooperative, Tom gave a quick summary of his background when we met. “I made my money on bull semen,” he said with a wry smile. Indeed, he did build a regional breeding cooperative in Shawano into an international force. Typical of Tom, Cooperative Resources International was a progressive workplace. Among its early innovations was an onsite daycare center for staff.
So broad and varied were Tom’s interests that whole groups of people in one sector didn’t know the extent of his engagement in others. There were his cooperative friends all across the country who viewed him as a towering leader in the cooperative world. There were agriculture folks who admired his deep and abiding wisdom of the industry, especially dairy. Then there was his involvement in farmland preservation and conservation. He served on the boards of state and national conservation organizations, including the American Farmland Trust, and spearheaded efforts in Wisconsin to enhance farmland protection.
When he left CRI, Tom worked beside his longtime cooperative buddy, Rod Nilsestuen, serving as a consultant at the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection when Nilsestuen was secretary. That’s where Jimmy VandenBrook met Tom.
“The thing that amazed me about Tom was his true caring for everyone’s story.” VandenBrook said. “I was a lowly DATCP supervisor who wanted him to keynote a conference, the subject of which was really on the edge of his experience. He gladly agreed, and asked all the right questions so that he could hit the mark, which he did in spades. What a pro. But it was his genuine and warm-hearted caring that taught me something important about life. Tom was self-confident and selfless at the same time. When he met people, it’s as though he couldn't wait to hear their life stories, which he could then weave into his tapestry of other people’s stories. He knew the staff in the clubhouse, at the restaurant, everywhere he went — not just the titans of agriculture or government.”
Through it all, Tom was guided by his belief in the value and importance of education. For this, he credited his father, Earl, an Iowa dairy farmer. Earl had graduated from Iowa State University in 1905 and then saw to it that 70 members of the Lyon family, Tom included, graduated from Iowa State University, while others got degrees from technical colleges or other institutions.
With that lineage, little wonder Tom was appointed by Gov. Tony Earl to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents in 1986. He served until 1993. While he was president from 1990-92, he presided over the hiring of two of the most influential women in the history of Wisconsin higher education — UW-Madison Chancellor Donna Shalala and UW System President Katharine Lyall.
Longtime university administrator Harry Peterson, who served as Shalala’s chief of staff, became close friends with Tom over the years.
“Tom’s demeanor was kind, understated and soft-spoken, and he listened to people,” Peterson said. “He brought those characteristics to the Board of Regents, and his colleagues, most with much larger egos, voted for him to be their chair.”
Peterson said the hiring of Shalala and Lyall were indicative of Tom’s leadership: “People make better personnel decisions when they do what Tom did — focus on what the organization needs and not how we relate to the candidate.”
A few days before Tom died, state Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-La Crosse, and Rep. Gary Tauchen, R-Shawano, sponsored a legislative citation honoring him. Sense of humor sharp until the end, Tom quipped, “That may be the only piece of bipartisan legislation passed this year.”
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
