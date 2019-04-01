STEVENS POINT — Like many cities of its kind, the Green Bay of my childhood was mostly white. There were a few Hispanics in our high school class and a handful of Native Americans of the Menominee and Oneida tribes. That was about it.
One of those Oneidas grew up nearby, and we became fast friends, born of a love for sandlot baseball. He wore a perpetual smile and had an easy laugh and was a damn good baseball player. He was one of our gang, and no one gave his racial background much thought. That is, until one night at a school dance when he was confronted by some guys who hurled racial slurs at him. When we heard he was being harassed outside the gym, we ran to his defense. By the time we got there, the harassers had driven off. Our friend didn’t seem too upset, almost like he had been through this before.
I remember being angry and confused by my first encounter with wretched racism. It would not be the last. Flash forward to the turn of the century, when experts from the social sciences were saying we had entered a new and enlightened era, one in which young folks were pretty much color blind. The great amalgamation, some preached, was at hand.
Maybe not so much. Daily we learn that racism is alive and well among young folks in our midst, to say nothing of their parents. Just last week, we were informed that the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a discrimination complaint with the Greendale, Wisconsin, School District, alleging it is violating federal law by failing to address a racially hostile environment.
The complaint was filed on behalf of a black student and her mother, who say the 16-year-old girl was harassed a number of times over the current school year. When the girl confronted another student who had called her the most racially charged slur of all, she was the one who was suspended. Her mother noted that she had been contacted by the parents of other people of color, including a Native American mom who said her child was told by another student she wished all Native Americans had been wiped out. That, of course, brought back the memory of a school dance of long ago.
Idyllically named Greendale, a Milwaukee suburb, is far from alone. We’ve heard plenty about the Baraboo Nazi salute. Other complaints have been logged in Oak Creek, Port Washington, Franklin, Westosha and Madison, to name a few. And it’s not limited to high schoolers whose brains aren’t fully formed. College campuses in several communities have logged incidents.
Maybe some of this is a byproduct of living in an era of heightened scrutiny. If so, good. Unlike my childhood friend, maybe the kids of today aren’t so willing to turn the other cheek. Maybe the youthful racists of today are just vestiges of another time, the holdouts from when their behavior was a matter of course. Maybe, although kids aren’t born racists. Someone had to teach them. Parents? Social media? National leaders?
People like to crow about American exceptionalism. A truly exceptional country would be relentless in efforts to snuff out the scourge of racism. Sometimes, we seem on our way toward that goal. But lately, we’re reminded there’s a long way to go.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
