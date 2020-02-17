Bill Berry: There's plenty of good work happening in agriculture

STEVENS POINT — There’s something special going on at the nexus of conservation, agriculture and the food supply chain in America, and the rest of us would do well to learn about cooperation and collaboration from those working in that space.
Here in Wisconsin, where all the news about agriculture seems dire, we can take heart knowing good things are happening.
For starters, a growing number of farmers across America are leading a revolution of sorts. They are regenerating the health of the soils they work by mimicking nature with the use of cover crops, reduced tillage and complementary practices. These techniques are helping to trap carbon and improve water quality while reducing the use of fossil fuels, chemicals and nutrients. The so-called “soil health movement” is reaching across the land.
These soil-health farmers are sometimes shunned by their “conventional” peers in coffee shops across the land, but in the face of dramatic weather extremes, that’s going to change. The soil health practices they employ are making their fields more resilient, while their neighbors are watching their fields dry up in drought or wash away in deluges. And while even the most resilient fields can’t withstand the 100- and 500-year storms that are now the new norm, soil-health farmers make out better because they’ve reduced their input costs.
At the other end of the supply chain, companies like America’s largest farmer-owned cooperative, Land O'Lakes, consumer foods company General Mills, retail giant Walmart and others have incorporated sustainability goals into their missions. Much of this is driven by consumer demands for healthy foods. Sustainability is a fuzzy word, so, increasingly, these companies are using the term “regenerative agriculture” to refer to farming systems they encourage in their supply chains. The term refers to practices that encourage biodiversity, soil health, clean water and enhanced ecosystems for wildlife. Between the farmers using these practices and the food companies at the other end, commodity suppliers like grain giant Cargill are also on board.
Land O'Lakes alone is committed to working with farmers, conservationists and agronomists to lock in a million acres of row crops with these practices. General Mills and others are on similar tracks. A million acres sounds like a lot, but Wisconsin alone has somewhere around 14 million acres of agricultural lands. Still, a million here and a million there starts adding up.
But the question remains: How do we step on it to make gains on the 900-plus million acres of ag lands in the country? One way would be to put a value on the so-called ecosystem services these regenerative agriculture practices provide. A number of nonprofits and other groups are trying to do that by quantifying ecosystem services such as carbon storage and then providing incentives to farmers. The payments may not be huge, but may be enough to kick-start adaptation.
Politicians, sometimes the last to lead, are taking note. Much was made of the Democratic caucus fiasco in Iowa. Almost no attention went to the fact that in the most rural of states, the Democratic presidential candidates all pledged to provide enhanced incentives for cover crops and other soil health practices.
In Ohio, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and the state Legislature have committed $172 million to a water quality initiative that includes five-year incentives for cover crops to reduce polluted runoff into Lake Erie. That dwarfs the $10 million in the plan Wisconsin lawmakers are touting to address water quality. But, hey, a million here and a million there…
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
