Bill Berry: The UW System is one of Wisconsin's best hopes for the future

STEVENS POINT –—A few stands of daffodils danced in the morning sun on the university campus here one sunny day this spring.
Cool and brisk it was, suitable for a long walk, and on this day, I ventured onto the paths winding through the campus, encountering four people: A worker moving some furniture out of a building, a woman walking her dog and two men cutting through on the way to someplace else.
It could be said that a loner doesn’t feel lonely in lonesome moments. But a certain loneliness has descended on campuses like this across the state. On a normal day at this time of year, thousands of students, faculty and staff would be hustling about as the spring semester nears and end. This year, the brave daffodils danced alone.
I love living in a city with a University of Wisconsin campus. UW-Stevens Point is a smaller version of the Madison and Milwaukee campuses, but larger than some of the two-year campuses sprinkled around the state. In each case, the communities that call the campuses home cherish them. They breathe life and youthful vigor into communities across the state.
Sometimes I tell friends here the university keeps us young. More so, these great institutions keep us hopeful. To watch young people come to a UW campus as nervous freshmen and grow into confident, well-educated leaders of the future is an honor of sorts.
This spring, as I stroll among the shadows of vacant buildings, I imagine a time when the bustle will return. I ponder how this moment in time will affect the young people who will return to our campuses, perhaps altering the career paths they choose.
This isn’t the first time in history our institutions have needed to pause. Many in the World War II generation put their lives and educations on hold to serve a greater cause. They became known as the Greatest Generation, people who sacrificed for a higher cause and then helped America soar to heights never seen, simply by working hard to give their families the best lives they could.
I’m anxious for the young people who would be walking these quiet paths to come back soon. I’m anxious for them to use what they’ve learned in this moment to make a better world for themselves and their loved ones.
The newest structure here is the Biology Chemistry building, an impressive state-of-the-art facility, opened in 2018. Walking past that structure, it’s fun to think about the lives it will affect. Maybe the next Rachel Carson will get her start there. Or perhaps another Mike Dombeck, who earned a biology degree here on his way to becoming director of the federal Bureau of Land Management and then chief of the U.S. Forest Service. Who knows, a budding Anthony Fauci could emerge from a UW school. As a college student many years ago, Fauci not only explored the sciences, but also steeped himself in the humanities. It shows today as he stands in front of the nation, a reassuring figure and a national hero.
There are plenty of studies that show the vast economic impact the 26 campuses and UW Extension have on the state, despite being under siege for decades. Yes, the UW System has its problems and is overdue adjusting to the world of 21st century challenges. But these days, when hope seems in short supply, we need to remember it is one of our best hopes for the future.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
