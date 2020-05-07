Bill Berry: The UW System is one of Wisconsin's best hopes for the future

This spring, as I stroll among the shadows of vacant buildings, I imagine a time when the bustle will return. I ponder how this moment in time will affect the young people who will return to our campuses, perhaps altering the career paths they choose.

This isn’t the first time in history our institutions have needed to pause. Many in the World War II generation put their lives and educations on hold to serve a greater cause. They became known as the Greatest Generation, people who sacrificed for a higher cause and then helped America soar to heights never seen, simply by working hard to give their families the best lives they could.

I’m anxious for the young people who would be walking these quiet paths to come back soon. I’m anxious for them to use what they’ve learned in this moment to make a better world for themselves and their loved ones.