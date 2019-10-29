PUNO, Peru — Here on the banks of Lake Titicaca, guide Jose Bastinza was leading a group of travelers to the floating reed islands of the Uros people when he volunteered his observations on climate change.
The lake, considered sacred to the Uros, Incas and other ancient civilizations, has dropped seven feet in recent years as rainfall has dropped from 25 to 19 inches annually, he said. Combined with warming temperatures, that has created all sorts of problems for the people and other creatures who live here. The Uros, who fled to the lake centuries ago to escape the Incas, build the islands with the totora reeds that grow here. But with lower lake levels, the reeds aren’t growing to the lengths they need. Their ancient ways may be threatened, Bastinza said as we boarded an excursion boat to see their island homes.
‘’It is drier all over,” Bastinza said as he looked to the soaring peaks that surround the lake.
The tallest peaks are home to pumas, but the dry conditions are forcing the big cats down from the peaks in search of food. Now they are seen near this lakeside city, chasing guinea pigs and other prey.
Climate change isn’t an abstraction to Bastinza, and it’s certainly not a hoax.
“Birds and fish are dying,” he said, “And the reeds for the Ulu aren’t growing.”
The pre-Incan Ulus may not seem to matter, unless of course you meet and interact with them. Their broad smiles, dark faces, stocky builds and brilliant garb made from native wool and natural dyes are real, all right. Once you do meet them, you cannot ever forget the experience.
Stories like these repeat themselves across the globe, and no amount of denial is going to change them. We can choose to ignore them, as many do, but one day they will come home to roost.
Early this year, I sat with 25 farmers from across the country for a focus group on extreme weather. All of them said they had experienced extremes like drought and dramatic rainfalls in the past decade that have convinced them something is afoot. These farmers are ahead of the curve. All of them employ soil health practices like no-till and cover crops. This makes their land more resilient than that of their neighbors using conventional methods. But, as several noted, there are no farming practices that can endure 10-inch rainfalls or prolonged droughts.
Yes, this is for real. I am thinking about this as I calculate the carbon footprint of my own travels, even though most are related to work. Air travel leaves a huge footprint. I am hoping that changes with improved airline sustainability practices. But the only solution for now is to reduce that footprint, and that is my goal — even though it will mean a lot less time with people like Mr. Bastinza and the Uros people he knows and loves.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
