Bill Berry: The pandemic will teach us lessons, if we pay attention

STEVENS POINT — The election is winding down, we can hope, but the COVID-19 pandemic is winding up. Wisconsin and other states in the Upper Midwest are sadly leading the way, and we have a long haul ahead of us.
The pandemic is providing us plenty of lessons, if we pay attention. Some come in pithy comments. A friend simply said one recent day: “The pandemic is a test. Are we selfless or selfish?”
A lesson we’re revisiting is that in history, pandemics bring out the best in many people. But they also produce denial, conspiracy theories, disinformation and anger directed at public health professionals. This is the first pandemic, though, that has an “infodemic” fueled by the internet.
Still, there is solid, trustworthy information out there. In the early stages of the pandemic, some of us went on buying binges for items like toilet paper and household cleaners. That prompted a comment from Judy Woodruff, the normally taciturn host of the PBS News Hour, who urged viewers to refrain from hording and think about others. “This is the time for the lucky, healthy ones to think of others,” she said.
As the pandemic burns, we are learning a lesson about the importance and power of good journalism from trustworthy sources. State newspapers and other media outlets are putting faces on the pandemic, profiling community members young and old who have suffered and sometimes died, and giving a voice to health care professionals who are tending to the ill while begging the rest of us to follow simple public health guidelines. Kudos to the journalists bringing us this “real news.”
My daily walks take me past some of the “others” Judy Woodruff referred. They queue up in long automobile lines at a local food pantry on Tuesdays, waiting for masked volunteers to place boxes of food in their vehicles. The lines keep getting longer, and as the long winter approaches, the need will grow. Time to dig deep to help the folks who run food pantries.
When we received the stimulus checks we really didn’t need, my wife and I decided to donate the funds. One recent donation went to the neighborhood elementary school, which had gingerly opened for the new school year. We figured it might let the school treat the kids to something special, or help teachers buy supplies. But we learned otherwise in a thank you note from the principal, telling us the money would be used to help stock the school’s food pantry for needy families. I hadn’t thought about a school pantry, although I should have. All summer, the school provided pre-packaged breakfasts and lunches for families that quietly pulled up in their vehicles for a helping hand. Another lesson: the pandemic has preyed on the least fortunate among us and exposed systemic imbalances and weaknesses in our touted economy.
A lesson we will hopefully remember is the power and importance of nature. This year, people hit trails, nature areas and city parks in record numbers for exercise and stress release. Some trail tenders report 40% or higher increases in usage. Kayaks were so popular they were back-ordered at many outlets. Around here, I saw more young kids fishing from shores of rivers, lakes and ponds than ever before. Bicycles became the preferred mode of transportation for many.
It’s a reminder that we owe a debt of gratitude to those who came before us, the visionaries who preserved natural areas and built state and county parks and made sure green spaces in cities big and small were set aside and maintained for the enjoyment and, more importantly, well-being of all. The costs of maintaining and protecting these special places pales compared to the benefits they provide.
Finally, there is this vital lesson: We need to elect competent, caring public servants who trust science and use the tools of government to benefit every citizen.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
