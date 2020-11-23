Bill Berry: The fearless Richie Plass enlightened all of us

STEVENS POINT — Richie Plass was, shall we say, not a fan of Thanksgiving. After all, he was a Menominee Indian who didn’t find much to give thanks for on that day.
He also didn’t like Indian mascots for high school, college or pro sports teams. In fact, he spent several decades seeking to enlighten and change minds about what he saw as a travesty. His traveling education display, “Bittersweet Winds,” which explored the depiction of Native Americans in culture, took him to stops across the country over the past 15 years. It was a collection of more than 400 artifacts, from cartoon characters and advertisements to plastic toys and posters.
There’s no way to know how many mascot names were changed due to his work, but Plass, who died earlier this month at 69, had a huge role in raising awareness about the treatment of Native Americans, or as he preferred, Indians, over history. You might think Richie would have carried the dark burden of the aggrieved, but he was a jokester who laughed often, and heartily. He was a huge man, and when he laughed, you would swear the rafters were shaking.
There were many sides to Richie Plass. In addition to being an Indian, he was a poet. Many knew him as a musician, drumming and singing in several bands, usually comprised primarily of musicians from the “rez,” as he called the Menominee Reservation. That’s how I met him, when he was with the Wolf River Band. I wrote a feature on the band prior to a central Wisconsin gig after Richie called to charm me, which he was good at. Unfortunately, I screwed up the title of a song the band covered, John Anderson’s "Seminole Wind." I referred to it as “Shenandoah Wind.” Richie never forgot that, but he did laugh it off after asking, “How white are you?” We became friends, but the memory lingered. The last time I saw him, at a funeral many years later, he gave me a hug and said, “You’re still so white.” I pointed to my graying hair and replied, “Even whiter.”
We had that kind of fun together. Richie was also full of surprises. Sometimes he’d ask to stay with us for a “day or two,” which usually meant two or more. One time, he brought along his new pup, a wolf/dog mix, he said. As far as we could tell, it was mostly wolf.
And he was fearless as a wolf. Richie had many stories about demonstrating against Indian mascots at sporting events, outside venues large and small. Hell hath no fury like a sports fan whose mascot is dissed. Some would get in Richie’s face. Of course, his size helped, but he often told of engaging the enraged fan in a discussion, beginning with, “Sir, I respect you. Will you respect me?”
Some say sports teams honor Indians as mascots. But Richie would be quick to remind us that the tomahawk, for instance, was a sacred object for some tribes, so swinging foam tomahawks at sporting events was offensive. He once compared it to waving rosaries and crucifixes for a fictitious team named the Christian Soldiers.
About 20 years ago, knowing how he felt about the holiday, I asked him to write a Thanksgiving poem. He did. It was titled, “Why the Fourth Thursday?” Here are the final two stanzas:
Large mouthed pies, turkey and soup,
Then off to Detroit we go,
Traditions taught well in the ole USA
Indians only for show
History hasn’t changed, only the faces have
Europeans now called America’s best
Give us respect, our space and our land
Then give us peace so our grandparents can rest
Rest well, Richie.
