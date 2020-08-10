Bill Berry: Take time to explore, appreciate Wisconsin's trees

STEVENS POINT — Need a bit of stress relief? Come along for a walk among Wisconsin’s trees.
Last week, a splendid summer day took me to Montello, there to admire a tough, old cottonwood tree near the grounds of the Marquette County courthouse. Its once-magnificent crown had been punched by time and the forces of nature, but it still towered above its surroundings and the cars and trucks that rumbled by on Highway 23, ringed by a copse of maples. A sign affixed to the tree by the local Rotary Club long ago proclaimed it to be Wisconsin’s biggest tree, citing measurements taken in 1978.
Maybe, or maybe not. Other sources that list Wisconsin’s champion trees don’t include the Montello cottonwood. Still, it is known among arborphiles as one of the state’s most impressive trees. As Bruce Allison notes in his wonderful 2005 book, “Every Root an Anchor: Wisconsin’s Famous and Historic Trees,” the old cottonwood has special status. “From a standpoint of size alone, (it is) one of the most famous and magnificent trees in Wisconsin.”
I took some video and photos, then headed north on Highway 22 to meet up with friend and fellow tree stalker Scott Froehlke. He took me to another cottonwood on a rim of forest in the Comstock Bog-Meadow State Natural Area, a treasure of its own sort in Marquette County. The natural area preserved not only the quaking bog and its an array of uncommon plant and animal species, but also the impressive stand of pine and hardwoods where we walked. Just a few feet from where the state land gave way to private property, we came upon the magnificent giant, shading even the tall white pines nearby. Its crown was more impressive than its Montello cousin’s, but few have ever seen the Comstock cottonwood. That seemed magical.
Some disdain native cottonwoods on the grounds that they have limited commercial value, to which I say, nonsense. As Allison wrote in 2005, the Montello cottonwood is likely 200 to 300 years old, “which means it was certainly large when the French voyageurs passed through.” Put another way, Native Americans, who saw trees for both their spiritual and utilitarian values, were the first to cast eyes upon the cottonwood. Little wonder trees are sometimes called sentinels. They are witness to the centuries.
Allison, a professional arborist in Verona has left his imprint on urban forestry and professional arborist certification programs in Wisconsin and beyond. His books that capture rich stories of trees and state history are as impressive. He has spent several decades educating people of all ages about Wisconsin trees and how they are entwined with our cultural fabric. His work includes several books, including a children’s version of “Every Root.” The 2005 version of “Every Root” is actually a second printing of a 1982 book. The newer version, published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, tells dozens of compelling stories, on everything from Aldo Leopold’s “Good Oak” and other trees in Wisconsin literature, art and folklore to chapters on Wisconsin’s magnificent elm trees, the state’s most ancient and largest trees, and even a chapter on hanging trees, where justice was meted out in rough fashion in days gone by. It is compelling reading, capturing not only the history of Wisconsin trees but also the cultures that intersect with them. He also worked out a deal with the Department of Natural Resources to make the book available free as a PDF download at this DNR web page.
Allison’s other works includes “Wisconsin’s Champion Trees,” also published in 2005. It serves as a field guide to my wanderings. In earlier years, Wisconsin had an active champion trees program, spurred by Allison and many others, not the least of them Walter Scott, the late DNR official and renowned conservationist who served as a mentor to Allison. Over many years, arborphiles have stalked, measured and recorded trees from hundreds of species. While the DNR’s Champion Tree Program is currently on hold, its searchable list of trees remains accessible.
In any such resource, many of the trees identified and measured over the years are gone, but the search for them is never disappointing. Something magical seems to happen on every outing. As with any pursuit in nature, it’s the quest that matters. So, I’m going to pack a lunch and head out soon again to find myself in awe of another sentinel.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
