Bill Berry: State should go big with Natural Areas Program

STEVENS POINT – “To keep every cog and wheel is the first precaution of intelligent tinkering.” So wrote Aldo Leopold.
We humans have altered the vast majority of our state’s landscapes, so maybe we’re not doing so well on that. But thanks to Leopold and his protégés, we honor his words with Wisconsin’s State Natural Areas Program.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the program, the nation’s most successful, with more than 700 sites across the state. Some are owned by the state, others by private entities. All of them are significant because they preserve otherwise threatened ecosystems and rare species.
Conservationists like Leopold, John Curtis, Forest Stearns, Joe Hickey and others, who have long left the earth, created a legacy that is more valuable today than ever. If we’re going to keep the cogs and wheels in the face of threats ranging from development and climate change to invasive species and an outsized deer herd, we need these places.
In its early days, the program thought big by thinking small. Most of the early natural areas set aside were small slices of critical natural environments, and the goal was to preserve plant species. The thinking has evolved, and the focus today is on whole natural communities. It’s intriguing to ponder a future of the program that might boldly think big by, yes, thinking big. More on that in a bit.
SNAs were originally called state scientific areas. Hickey, a renowned wildlife biologist who was hired by Leopold at UW-Madison, drafted legislation creating a State Board for Preservation of Scientific Areas, set aside primarily for research and class instruction.
As time went on and awareness grew about the importance of the natural environment, the DNR began welcoming the public to many of these areas. My wife and I have visited several, and we’ve never been disappointed.
If you’re up for it, likely there are several within easy driving distance. Sauk County alone has 26 sites, thanks in no small part to the past efforts of a farm couple, Harold and Carla Kruse, who identified dozens of rare habitats in the Baraboo Hills.
The DNR’s State Natural Areas web pages can help in your explorations, with handy maps and brief narratives about the sites. “Wisconsin, Naturally,” a guide to 150 of the natural areas, was published by the DNR in 2003 and is still available. Our spiral-bound copy is dog-eared and well-worn, as all field guides should be.
In the current issue of “Natural Resources Magazine,” writer Lisa Gaumnitz captures the program’s history and the challenges it faces today. Climate change is a huge variable, and those who manage the program increasingly focus on places in the state where species have the greatest chance of surviving, she writes. Conservationist are also increasingly focusing on places that best capture and keep carbon out of the atmosphere. Forests are among the best landscapes for that, and Wisconsin has something like 14 million acres of forested lands, almost half the state’s total acreage.
Perhaps the conservation community and state leaders might be bold enough to follow the suggestions of northern Wisconsin author John Bates. His 2019 book, “Our Living Ancestors: The History and Ecology of Old-Growth Forests in Wisconsin and Where to Find Them,” is a compelling and graceful account of what remains of Wisconsin’s old-growth forests. Did you know that the little white cedars clinging to sheer dolomite cliffs in Door County are hundreds, some perhaps more than 1,000 years old? Bates shares that and much more.
At times, it’s sad to read about how little thought we gave to leveling the great northern forests and their secrets, but Bates provides some hope, too. He thinks big by proposing that we set aside perhaps three large tracts of distinct forest systems as old-growth restoration. These would be 50,000-acre reserves, ideally buffered by another 50,000 aces of compatible landscapes. His rationale and that of forest ecologists is the tracts need to be this size if they are to survive blowdowns that visit forested lands over time.
The logical place to look for these tracts is in northern Wisconsin because of vast public ownership, although he speculates that the Baraboo Hills might be one possible location. As with other natural areas, these might be managed for the long view while they provide benefits like storing carbon.
It sure sounds like a splendid idea.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
