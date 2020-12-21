Bill Berry: Spirits of our elders are welcome at Christmas, and always

STEVENS POINT — One-hundred and fifty-five Christmases ago, Peter Tubbs was a private in the Union Army, pushing forward on the western front. His letters to “Sister Jane” back home in Dodge County tell of battles and deaths and sickness endured by his regiment along the way. It would have been his third Christmas away. Peter would make it back home, marry Phebe Hannah Mary Armitage and raise a family as a farmer and community leader in Seymour. A daughter, Mary Frances Tubbs, would marry Edner Nickel, and they would raise seven daughters — the oldest, Vida Lucile Nickel.
One-hundred and two Christmases ago, William Henry Berry, of Seymour, was a private with the American Expeditionary Force in Europe during World War I. The year was 1918, and a flu pandemic was raging both in Europe and back home, where his lady friend, Vida Nickel, would receive occasional postcards with pictures of castles and rivers and other faraway sights. William would return, and they would marry in 1921 and have five children.
Seventy-six Christmases ago, their son, William Henry Berry, Jr., of Green Bay found himself on Guam, a private with the Army Air Force during World War II. It was 1944, the same year he had graduated from high school. He would get back stateside by late 1946, marry his Green Bay lady friend, Dorothy Mae Taylor, in 1947, and raise three daughters and a son.
These blood relatives have come alive this difficult 2020 holiday season for the simple lessons they left us. Theirs were lessons about how to conduct oneself in times of crisis, of courage and fortitude, of willingness to sacrifice for others and to be selfless when it matters most. The men went where they were needed and did what had to be done; the women worked and waited back home, enduring Christmases with their share of lonely moments.
When the people of those earlier times were tested, they were up to the task. It is a high mark for their generations. Millions of people like these blood relatives endured similar fates or much worse. Empty chairs, yes there were many at Christmas tables in those years, and some would be empty always. Yes, there were bowed heads and saddened hearts, but many were buoyed by the hope for future Christmases in better times.
Empty chairs there will be this Christmas once more. Another pandemic is raging and is to be endured. There will be bowed heads and saddened hearts at a scale unmatched since those earlier crises. Still, Christmas comes, and celebrate we will, even as we miss our loved ones. In this home, it is proclaimed, “Welcome, spirts of the elders! Come celebrate with us.” In the very act of saying so, their presence is palpable. I saw a form flash past a window just yesterday; I know they are about.
So, spirits, unencumbered as you are by the current restrictions on humans in the flesh, you are welcome to come in your own way and to stay throughout the season. Our home and its hospitality await. We know you will, so that we might celebrate the 12 days of Christmas, all of us together. It will happen as surely as Christmas comes every year.
I will tell the rest of you all about it another time.
The Civil War letters of Peter Tubbs, including transcriptions, can be found in the state of Wisconsin Digital Collection.
