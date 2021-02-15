Bill Berry: Soil health practices can help us all

STEVENS POINT — In a dream world, we’d be able to do one good thing for the environment that resulted in many benefits.
Wait, that’s not a dream. It’s happening on some U.S. farmland, and if it grows, we could address climate change and many other natural resource challenges.
Soil health practices, sometimes called regenerative agriculture, have been shown to produce numerous benefits. These include practices like reducing tillage and soil disturbance, boosting organic matter in soils and the use of cover crops planted after cash crops are harvested. These practices are touted as ways to reduce agriculture’s impact on climate change — and research is showing they do, by keeping carbon in the soil. That’s vitally important. Agriculture contributes about 10% of greenhouse gases. But the other benefits are also needed and may be easier to sell. Soil health practices provide benefits in the areas of water quality and water retention, huge issues in both rural and urban areas. They can also increase biodiversity, both above the ground with plants and animals, and below, with intricate webs of beneficial microorganisms.
Of importance to farmers, a growing body of research shows soil health practices can increase profitability and sometimes increase yields. Done right, they often result in less use of costly inputs like fertilizer and nutrients that can and do cause ground- and surface-water pollution. And in these times of dramatic weather events linked to climate change, soil-health farmers say with confidence that their fields are much more resilient than those farmed in so-called conventional systems.
Adoption of these practices is growing, thanks primarily to pioneering farmers and advocates in agencies like the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and in nonprofits. Support is also growing among farm groups like Farmers Union and Farm Bureau. But a lot more acres are needed to have an impact on a large scale, and there are barriers to adoption — not the least of which is the cost of changing to the system, especially in the first few years. In many states and at the federal level, there is bipartisan support for using government programs and other incentives to help with the transition.
Wisconsin has lagged in funding for programs such as cover crop initiatives, according to the website that tracks state initiatives, healthysoilspolicy.org. Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget includes a provision to create and fund a conservation grant program for farmers looking to transition to more environmentally sustainable agricultural practices. It is modest at best, at $640,000 over the biennium. Let’s call it a start. There’s also a bipartisan measure that provide a $5-per-acre crop insurance premium reduction for acres planted to cover crops. Again, a start.
Some Farm Bill conservation programs, such as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Conservation Security Program, do offer assistance to farmers who want to convert to practices that help save soil. But more help is needed to make a difference. Maybe it will come from groups working to provide so-called ecosystem services payments.
At last week’s virtual annual meeting of the National Association of Conservation Districts, Steven Keleti, who tracks healthy soil legislation nationwide, made a clear case for increasing adoption of soil health practices in agriculture based on their multiple benefits. And he went a step further, noting that some of the same practices are needed in other settings. “The largest crop in the U.S. is lawns,” he said.
The nonprofit American Farmland Trust is calling on the Biden administration to develop a national cover crop initiative. AFT estimates that roughly tripling cover crop adoption from the current 15.4 million acres (6% of cropped acres nationally) to 44.4 million acres could cut carbon emissions by 14.5 million metric tons annually. The group advocates a five-year surge of incentives and technical assistance. That would give farmers enough time to determine what practices work best on their fields and also be a financial buffer until the benefits of cover crops are realized. With more adoption will come normalization and more acceptance of the practices.
And as Keleti noted, initiatives have collateral benefits — not the least of which is “legislative education.” In a time when few elected officials have anything resembling a farming background, they need some schooling.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
