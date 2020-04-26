Bill Berry: Scapegoating will get us nowhere

Unfortunately, right now we have a Conspiracy Theorist-in-Chief. Instead of leading the nation and world with resolve and compassion, when Donald Trump found himself powerless and unresponsive in the face of COVID-19, he followed the well-worn scapegoating trail. Shah quotes psychiatrist Neel Burton, who has written extensively about scapegoating and sees it as a form of projection: “Powerlessness and complicity, he says, are uncomfortable feelings that people naturally seek to expunge or escape, and one way to do that is to project them onto others. When those others are punished, the old feelings of powerlessness and guilt are transformed into feelings of mastery or even ‘piety and self-righteous indignation.’” Trump in a nutshell, right?

For its part, China has blamed foreigners for the virus, especially the U.S. When some Chinese scientists speculated that the virus may not have emerged from a Wuhan wet market, it was quickly followed by the proclamations of some Chinese officials that the virus came from the U.S., introduced by the U.S. Army, which participated in the Military World Games held in Wuhan last October. To help control its spin, the Chinese expelled American journalists for being too negative about the empire.