Bill Berry: Scapegoating will get us nowhere

STEVENS POINT — Sonia Shah’s 2017 book, “Pandemic”, reads like a real-time account of the COVID-19 outbreak. Right now, we’ve arrived at Chapter 6, “Blame,” in which Shah recounts the often-bloody history of scapegoating during pandemics. Turns out, the efforts of the Trump administration and its minions to deflect attention from America’s failures on their watch are nothing new.
Blaming the World Health Organization, China, governors, immigrants, health care providers, scientists, journalists and earlier administrations are all desperate and dangerous efforts to shift focus from the fact that America leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths by a long shot. China and other countries have stirred the scapegoating pot, too, so we’re not alone.
This pandemic of fear and scapegoating is damaging to the kind of social cooperation we need right now. Maybe we’re incapable of it. If so, it will be a long darkness. Epidemics of new diseases have a history of spawning such awful behavior. Cholera riots were common in the 19th century, and health care workers were among the first to be targeted. Then there’s the virus itself, which some believe is rooted in some out-of-control human viral experiment, considered unlikely by most experts. This isn’t new, either. Similar conspiracy theories followed earlier pandemics, like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in 2003. By some counts, a third of Americans today believe this is the case with COVID-19. It’s as though they can’t accept the simple fact that nature is at work here, like it or not.
Unfortunately, right now we have a Conspiracy Theorist-in-Chief. Instead of leading the nation and world with resolve and compassion, when Donald Trump found himself powerless and unresponsive in the face of COVID-19, he followed the well-worn scapegoating trail. Shah quotes psychiatrist Neel Burton, who has written extensively about scapegoating and sees it as a form of projection: “Powerlessness and complicity, he says, are uncomfortable feelings that people naturally seek to expunge or escape, and one way to do that is to project them onto others. When those others are punished, the old feelings of powerlessness and guilt are transformed into feelings of mastery or even ‘piety and self-righteous indignation.’” Trump in a nutshell, right?
For its part, China has blamed foreigners for the virus, especially the U.S. When some Chinese scientists speculated that the virus may not have emerged from a Wuhan wet market, it was quickly followed by the proclamations of some Chinese officials that the virus came from the U.S., introduced by the U.S. Army, which participated in the Military World Games held in Wuhan last October. To help control its spin, the Chinese expelled American journalists for being too negative about the empire.
But that’s China, and we’re here, and unfortunately, the moment fits all too well with Trump’s unrelenting vilification of immigrants. This is old stuff, too. Immigrant Irish were targeted for the spread of cholera in America in the early 19th century. Immigrants of all ilk have been unfairly shunned and victimized in earlier pandemics, and we’re seeing it again. Even as several meatpacking plants have closed in America due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the big sweat is over whether the meat supply might be impacted, the fates of the simple immigrant people doing the work that others have shunned. In many cases, there is no safety net for them. No stimulus checks will arrive in the mail. Their health care needs in many cases will be unmet. Theirs is a particularly cruel kind of suffering.
This won’t be the last pandemic, and as Shah says, we have a lot of work to do to prepare. When it comes to pathogens, pandemics and world populations, “we look more like climbers on the top of a foothill, mistakenly thinking we’re reached the summit,” she says. The hard work has just begun, she adds.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
