STEVENS POINT — The old slogan went, "Say hello to a good buy at Shopko,” but for people in 100 communities across several states, “good buy” has become “goodbye” as the company downsizes. Fifteen communities in Wisconsin are among them.
For some of us longtime customers, it’s tempting to say “goodbye, old friend.” But let’s not get too sentimental. If you visit the comments sections at online sites, you read a lot of “Wonder what took so long, the store was always empty,” or, “They had overpriced lines that no one wanted.”
Maybe, but ShopKo always had something its competitors lacked. It was Wisconsin-born. Its stores have been known for a clean and comfortable but unadorned experience. Very Midwestern, you might say. It is often found in small- to medium-sized communities, some of them with limited shopping opportunities.
ShopKo in many of these communities has served the role of a modern-day general store, with a little bit of everything. Needed printer ink? They had it. Toothpaste, toilet paper, vitamins, socks and underwear? Check. If you were lucky, you could find some hardware item you needed. Pick up your pharmacy prescription on the way out, and you had made a one-stop shop out of what might have been several trips. For the reluctant shopper, it was just fine. But apparently retail businesses can’t survive on reluctant shoppers.
The experts who track retail say there’s actually more retail square footage than ever today. In many communities where Shopko says goodbye, a Target or something similar may still be within reach. Not such a big deal when a Shopko closes in Madison. But in a Mauston or Seymour, another story.
In some cases, like Stevens Point, the closing marks the last major retailer to leave a downtown that has never in memory been without one. The store here has a big footprint nestled near the heart of the downtown with its row of historic buildings that on a wintry day looks straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting. The two, Shopko and the downtown with its small shops, were complementary.
It was a big deal when Shopko arrived in many Wisconsin communities. The company marketed itself as one of us, the Green Bay-based business that cared about the us. Even after it expanded to other states, you had the feeling that Shopko was one of us. When the store arrived in Stevens Point in the mid-1980s, community leaders showed up en masse to celebrate, proclaiming Shopko as a key to a sweeping downtown revitalization. It would anchor a new mall, built on property cleared with the help of a $6.5 million federal grant. The federal money was paired with local tax increment financing and other tools.
This was happening in communities across the state and nation then, and it was mostly well intended. Civic leaders believed it their duty to fight the cornfield malls that were popping up like warts on cheap land at the edge of town. Unfortunately, the ever-changing retail world and shopper preferences threw many of the downtown projects wicked curves. People weren’t necessarily going to shop where you tried to steer them.
The cornfield malls of today are online, and people are going there in droves. This has been a fatal blow to names like Younker’s, Sears and Kmart. Shopko may still survive Chapter 11 reorganization, but we’ll see how our old friend fares.
One of my last memories of the store here came at Christmastime. I was in search of hooks for hanging holiday lights. On the way, I ran into three or four people I knew. Then I saw a familiar store employee. I asked him where I could find those hooks. “I just use paper clips,” he said.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.