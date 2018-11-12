STEVENS POINT — One hundred years ago this Veterans Day, my grandfather, William H. Berry, was a doughboy somewhere in France as World War I came to an end.
Stoked by nationalist fervor and old animosities in Europe, the war was an inferno like nothing that had been visited upon the human race. It killed 9 million combatants and nearly as many civilians. It was considered a contributing factor to the so-called Spanish flu, which was raging at the time and which led to the deaths of 50 to 100 million people, roughly a third of the world population. Those were rough times.
My grandfather survived, came home to northeastern Wisconsin and raised a family, including my father, who was sent off to the South Pacific in World War II, another devastating conflict stoked by nationalist fervor and animosities.
All of the World War I veterans are dead. Just over 500,000 U.S. World War II veterans survive today. In a few years, they will all be gone. The best way we can honor them is to reject the brand of nationalist fervor that stoked those conflicts. Unfortunately, we live in a time when some world leaders, including our president, are busy adding kindling to the old fires while using fear and anger as fuel.
My grandfather and father were both patriotic, and they taught their children to be the same. On days like today, they hung their American flags for all to see. Grandpa served a term as commander of his local American Legion Post in Green Bay. But theirs was the quiet kind of patriotism so characteristic of the veterans of those conflicts. My dad’s brand of patriotism led him to oppose the Vietnam War, especially when it became clear that our leaders were sending soldiers into combat knowing it was a war we weren’t going to win. Loving your country doesn’t mean you have to agree with everything your leaders do. And those two world wars of the last century are a reminder that sometimes people need to reject blind nationalism when it’s wielded like a cudgel.
Many respected leaders of varying political persuasion are warning as much. Former President George W. Bush is among them. Just over a year ago, he said: "We've seen nationalism distorted into nativism. Bigotry seems emboldened. Our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication."
In her book of this year, “Fascism: A Warning,” former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright recounts how fascism rose in Europe before World War II and led to the unimaginable horrors that visited millions, including her own Czech Jewish family. Albright is hardly a darling of the left. She’s a centrist who knows the only way to make progress on the world stage is to find common ground with others.
But make no mistake: Her book, like Bush’s speech, is a warning. “Some may view this book and its title as alarmist. Good,” she writes. “We should be awake to the assault on democratic values that has gathered strength in many countries abroad and that is dividing America at home.”
As someone who lost family members in the Holocaust, Albright occupies the high moral ground. The book includes a checklist of what citizens should ask about their leaders. Among the questions she asks, “Do they exploit the symbols of patriotism — the flag, the pledge — in a conscious effort to turn us against one another?”
Albright runs off a list of similar questions before concluding with this one: “Or do they invite us to join with them in building and maintaining a healthy center for our societies, a place where rights and duties are apportioned fairly, the social contract is honored, and all have room to dream and grow?”
I think I know how my father, a Roosevelt Democrat, would have responded. I have a feeling my grandfather, a lifelong Republican, would have said the same.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
