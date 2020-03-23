Bill Berry: Reflections on nature, humanity amid the coronavirus

STEVENS POINT — Have you been keeping a journal of these coronavirus days? If ever there was a time to jot a few things down, this would be it. Here are a few entries from one journal.
Walking is the new salve. There’s much to be seen on the quiet streets of our towns. On a recent outing, I spied two senior citizens holding hands as they took their own quiet stroll down a city sidewalk at dusk. Hand-in-hand, the two seemed to be telling each other they were one.
Speaking of walking, John Muir, who used to walk from Marquette County to UW-Madison, once wrote this: “I only went out for a walk and finally concluded to stay out till sundown, for going out, I found, was really going in.”
Walking in a little nature area nearby, I spied a small group of tundra swans that had landed on local waters here for a rest. The swans mingled with geese and mergansers and mallards as though they were old friends. The next morning, as I walked in town, they passed overhead, headed west-northwest on their springtime journey to distant mating grounds on the Arctic tundra. I wished them well as I fumbled for my phone/camera. Too late. Maybe next year. The swans were a reminder that nature marches to its own beat, regardless of what we humans think or do.
But humans are adaptable if nothing else. Almost overnight, many restaurants have converted to carryout, curbside pickup or delivery. Some haven’t been able to pivot and are now closed, with little homemade signs taped to front doors, saying they were closing to protect the health of their staff and customers. “See you on the other side,” is the message. As for those local restaurants still open, pizza anyone?
The quick conversion by restaurants is one of many signs of humans adapting and innovating. We’ll need a lot of that in the coming days and weeks. Educators are being forced to do it, as spring winds blow across empty school yards and through deserted college campuses. The virus has already produced replicable distance-learning models from Hong Kong, China and other countries where the virus spread earlier. Some of those changes will yield innovations sure to stick in the future. Same goes in every other sector.
But some things stay the same. A trip to the post office to mail a birthday package to a daughter isolated in Chicago was a reminder of how many of us are working to provide these basic services. I had limited my social interactions to almost none, but this visit seemed in order. The worker at the post office customer service station smiled as she processed my package and informed me it would arrive on Saturday. On my solitary walks through the quiet streets of town, a postal worker delivering mail is sometimes the only other person I encounter. I wave and say thanks.
Meanwhile, in our health care facilities, quiet heroes go about their difficult jobs under trying conditions. Here’s hoping the marquees up and down the streets of our cities soon proclaim, “Thank you to your health care heroes!”
One last journal note: The old-fashioned telephone call is back. If you’re like me, you’ve spoken to more relatives and friends in the past week than the past several months. We can’t hug our loved ones as much as we’d like, but we can hear their voices and share our stories. Stay well, friends.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
