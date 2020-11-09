Bill Berry: Reflecting on the cities that gave us a Biden-Harris win

STEVENS POINT — In the wake of this historic presidential election, I couldn’t help but flash back to personal moments in some of the cities that became so important as votes were counted.
As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris edged closer in Georgia, there were memories of work trips to Atlanta, once billed as the center of the new South. On a free afternoon during one trip, I visited Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, now part of the Martin Luther King, Jr., historic site. Seated in the balcony with another traveler, we listened to a recording of “The Drum Major Instinct,” preached by King a couple of months prior to the death that he foresaw in the sermon. I’m not prone to tears, but out they gushed in that setting. Last week, votes piled in from the district represented for decades by the late Sen. John Lewis, a protégé of King’s, as the ticket that included a woman of color edged ahead in the vote count. It seemed fitting. American history continues to run through the church. Just as King’s funeral ceremony was held there in 1979, so, too were those of Rayshard Brooks, a black man who died at the hands of police this year, and, of course, Lewis. Former presidents George Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama attended. The current president did not.
In what was looking like a bleak election night last week, I finally sought sleep, but mostly awakened at 45-minute intervals, to compulsively reach for my phone and a CNN update. It had looked bleak at bedtime, but in my sleeplessness, I watched as Biden and Harris slipped ahead in Wisconsin. Two cities were pushing the late surge — Milwaukee and my hometown, Green Bay. The biggest gains came from Milwaukee, but Green Bay, Wisconsin’s oldest city, chipped in. The Biden-Harris ticket carried Green Bay with about 4,000 more votes than Trump — 25,036 to 21,123 — and was able to flip five voting wards that Trump won in 2016.
Biden will be the second Catholic to serve as president. The first, John F. Kennedy, visited my home church in Green Bay, St. Mary of the Angels, during the 1960 election. In the days before campaign spectacles and 24-hour coverage, he was able to quietly slip into a pew at the back of the church for a Sunday morning Mass. My mother, in the quiet room with an infant daughter, nearly swooned.
By mid-week last, Biden was making up ground in Arizona, where memories of family visits made counties like Pima and Maricopa sound familiar. My oldest daughter earned a scholarship to Arizona State University, and those memories are rich, except perhaps helping her move in 100-plus-degree heat. For many years, the thought that Arizona could turn blue seemed implausible. But the Latino vote came to the rescue of Biden-Harris in this race, as did the votes of good people who couldn’t stomach the harsh words the current president hurled at the late Sen. John McCain, a national hero.
Neighboring New Mexico has turned blue, too. It gave Biden-Harris a victory by a large margin. Work and family connections took me to New Mexico several times in recent years, and it always felt like home. I’m greatly looking forward to buying tamales again from vendors on the historic square in Santa Fe.
As the Wisconsin outcome became obvious, a long-lost friend in Olympia, Washington, called to say thank you. I flashed back to work trips in that region with its spectacular beauty. Washington has been a reliably blue chip in the Pacific Northwest for a long time. Voters in states like California, Oregon and Washington can be forgiven for feeling disenfranchised as they watch their vote totals pile up unnoticed as media focuses on the archaic and unfair electoral college. If an election were based on popular vote, those in the Pacific Region would be stars.
My Olympia pal grew up in Brown Deer and joined Father James Groppi in Milwaukee civil rights marches in the 1960s. Those Milwaukee voters, reflecting the diversity of this country, gave Biden-Harris the win here. Along, of course, with Madison, a bastion of progressivism in Wisconsin and the nation. I miss the pre-pandemic work trips that took me to the capital city. But we’ll meet again soon.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
