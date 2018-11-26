The death last month of John Toepfer, a wildlife biologist recognized as one of the world’s experts on prairie chickens, marked the end of a rich era of Wisconsin conservation history. It also served as a reminder of how hard it is to save threatened wildlife species.
Prairie chickens are part of Wisconsin lore, with early accounts by authors like Hamlin Garland extolling them as harbingers of spring, when the males stage colorful and noisy breeding displays. Land use changes and other factors have reduced their range to a pocket in central Wisconsin, where fewer than 500 remaining birds carve out a living on state and private lands. The population is stable, but considered threatened.
A Wisconsin native who earned degrees at UW-Stevens Point, Toepfer studied and worked with these birds and related species across the Midwest and Great Plains for almost a half-century. His work in central Wisconsin’s Buena Vista Grasslands in the 1970s led to a close relationship with world-renowned researchers Frances and Frederick Hamerstrom, who lived and worked near Plainfield.
“They loved him like a son,” said Greg Septon, a close friend and former executive director of a Milwaukee-based group dubbed the Society of Tympanuchus Cupido Pinnatus (STCP) after the bird’s scientific name. STCP supported efforts to save the birds in central Wisconsin for almost half a century.
Not everyone loved Toepfer, who could be cantankerous when others questioned his findings and demanding of those who worked with him. His 2003 publication, “Prairie Chickens and Grasslands: 2000 and Beyond,” predicted Wisconsin’s prairie chickens would become an isolated “zoo” population unless the state acquired or managed more grassland to provide connectivity and genetic diversity. He wrote the report while serving as a researcher for the STCP, and it stoked the fires of discord between the state Department of Natural Resources and the society. The DNR, hampered by a lack of funds and other factors, focused on more limited acquisitions and managing existing lands.
The dispute boiled over in 2010, when the state paid STCP $1.2 million as part of a reversionary clause in an agreement attached to an earlier sale of more than 7,000 acres of land in Portage and Adams counties. STCP had sold the land to the state for prairie chicken management at a discounted rate, but the two entities disagreed on management strategies. In exchange for the payment, the STCP ended its work in Wisconsin. It provided a subsequent gift of $1 million to the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center in Oklahoma, where Toepfer became the first STCP/Hamerstrom Prairie Grouse Research chair.
The Dane County Conservation League, another major player in the preservation of grassland habitats in central Wisconsin, continues to support management efforts and owns substantial acreage in the Paul Olson Wildlife Area.
Toepfer was 70 when he died Oct. 11 of complications from hip surgery. He was focusing on a prairie chicken research project in the Sandhills of Nebraska, where the population is considered stable. He was an old-school field researcher who spent countless hours day and night studying prairie chickens. He pioneered the use of radio telemetry to track the birds. A bachelor with few possessions, he for a time worked out of the Hamerstroms’ rustic Civil War-era home. “He was as at home there as anywhere,” said Septon.
Attempts to save prairie chickens have always been rife with controversy in Wisconsin. Agricultural interests and some locals see the grasslands where they live as fields of weeds. Others note they are rich biological areas that not only harbor the state’s remaining prairie chickens, but an array of grassland-dependent bird species not seen elsewhere. As for the prairie chickens, they have managed to survive against long odds thanks to their own toughness and help from a few people who care about them. Toepfer was one.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
