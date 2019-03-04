STEVENS POINT — It has been a winter from hell, right?
While we’re coping, officials from southwest Wisconsin to Washington, D.C., are still sorting out what to do in the aftermath of those torrential rains that flooded much of the state late last summer.
A story in the Feb. 14 Monroe County Herald underscored the impacts of weather extremes that are the new normal year-round. Editor Pat Mulvaney’s incisive story on the historic Coon Creek Watershed in the Driftless Region was packed with facts that lead to unavoidable conclusions. Among them: Current infrastructure, from bridges and roads to longtime agricultural conservation practices, are incapable of handling the kind of weather that is now all too commonplace. That includes events like 13 inches of rain in a six-hour period last August in southwest Wisconsin. Six-inch rainfalls in 24 hours used to be considered 100-year events there. Not anymore. Folks, there is no denying these facts.
The Coon Creek Watershed has long been considered a model of modern private-lands conservation. Measures there were pioneered by the likes of Aldo Leopold and Hugh Hammond Bennett in response to poor farming practices that contributed to the Dust Bowl era. Those conservation practices, Monroe County Conservationist Bob Micheel says, are no longer capable of controlling flooding and erosion. “I don’t know what’s worse than what we’ve experienced, but I sure don’t want to see it,” Micheel said in a phone interview.
Mulvaney’s story reported on a recent meeting in a packed room in Monroe County, where grim-faced officials and citizens met to discuss fallout from the deluge. The millions in damages included something previously unheard of: the breaching of five flood-control dams in Monroe County and two in Vernon. The so-called PL-566 dams, among thousands spread across the country, were part of efforts in the last century to control flooding and erosion in the hilly Driftless Region.
Last August, the rains literally rolled over the tops of several dams, in the worst cases pulverizing the berms that supported them. That, said Micheel, is unprecedented. Officials from the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Washington who visited the region told him it had never happened before last August.
A study of the 100,000-acre Coon Creek Watershed is underway to determine what to do next. As Mulvaney reported, Micheel is recommending to town officials that bridges wrecked by the floods be rebuilt with the assumption that at least three of the breached dams won’t be there. That means building more robust and likely more costly structures, and possibly moving some. Some of the lesser-damaged dams will be replaced with the help of federal money. One has to wonder if that’s wasted money.
There’s also a need to think about getting people out of harm’s way. In the years since the dams were built, people have plunked homes and other structures in what is now harm’s way.
“It’s arrogant for us as humans to think we can control these floods. We need to focus on managing the impact on landscapes and flood risks to people,” Micheel said.
Guys like Micheel are on the front line in this new normal. The flooding that took lives and wrecked infrastructure across much of the state last summer is our new normal. Political leaders who ignore warnings like Micheel’s are failing miserably, and they’re putting lives, infrastructure and people’s property in severe risk. Let’s be clear about that.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
