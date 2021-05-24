Bill Berry: Pandemic highlights need to bolster popular stewardship fund

STEVENS POINT – If the Covid-19 pandemic taught us anything, it’s that Wisconsin’s diverse natural resources are essential to our well-being.
We took to our forests, parks, trails, natural areas, lakes, rivers and streams in record numbers during the worst of the pandemic, and we were rewarded with the multiple physical, mental and spiritual benefits that nature provided at a time when we needed them most. In just one example, the Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation reports that in 2020, park visits in the state increased by more than 20%, to 21 million. Many of those parks are close enough to home that virtually everyone can use them.
These same resources are tremendous economic drivers for the state. Outdoor recreation alone produces 93,000 jobs and adds $7.8 billion to the state gross domestic product every year, according to the state Department of Tourism. Large, unfragmented forest tracts in the north provide raw materials for the forest products and paper industry and support thousands of good jobs. These and many other facts show we need these resources now, and we’ll need them even more tomorrow.
Maybe that’s why an overwhelming majority of state residents support the state’s Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program. Looking for something we can all agree on? Eighty-eight percent of Republicans said in a 2020 survey they want the program to continue, as did 90% of independents and 97% of Democrats.
This is nothing new. Surveys across the country have shown similar support for natural assets. Here at home, we have a chance this year to lock the 30-year-old program in place if the Legislature approves long-term authorization with guaranteed funding. Gov. Tony Evers has proposed reauthorizing the program for 10 years at $70 million a year. Will the Legislature go along? We’ll see. There is hope, thanks to bipartisan support, especially in the Assembly, where lawmakers like Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, and others have emerged as champions.
The program was kicked around in the last decade, with funding cuts from a high mark of $86 million annually to $33 million, and long-term authorization eliminated. Former Gov. Scott Walker proposed abolishing it completely, but his Republican colleagues in the Legislature thought better of that.
Now, with importance of these resources ever more apparent, legislators have a chance to do good for state residents today and in the future.
Some claim we have set aside enough land and water resources and should spend no more. That ignores the vast payback we get from these lands, whether its aspen logs headed for a paper mill, natural flood abatement, protected source water for our cities and any number of other real, calculable benefits.
The current proposal boosts funding to address needs of our communities, which is why it’s supported by the League of Wisconsin Municipalities and the Wisconsin Counties Association. Demand from local governments for matching grants to fund development and infrastructure of parks, trails and other natural assets has far exceeded budgeted amounts in the past. If our communities learned anything last year, it was just how precious and necessary those resources are.
The claim of bipartisan support isn’t fake. Named for former governors Warren Knowles and Gaylord Nelson, one a Republican the other a Democrat, the fund has been successfully managed by most governors since then. Former Gov. Tommy Thompson, a Republican, may have set aside more land and water resources than any of the others, preserving large flowages in northern Wisconsin and using stewardship funds to leverage public-private purchases that saved large tracts of industrial forestlands at a time when those resources and the industries they supported were threatened.
Nothing’s perfect, and some critics say by using bonding to fund the program, we’re kicking the costs down the road to future generations. Bonding does limit what can be done with the stewardship, especially key costs of basic maintenance. But future generations will thank us for the investments we make today.
And at a time when state businesses are struggling to retain workers, we need these resources for the quality of life that young people in the workforce will seek.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
