Bill Berry: Online education, immune boosters and an election: More COVID-19 journal entries

STEVENS POINT — A few items from a journal…
As for many in these times, emails and phone calls have arrived from near and far. Family, friends, business associates and news sources over the years have reached out.
One came from Charles Wurster, a scientist who had a pivotal role in Wisconsin’s efforts to ban DDT in the 1960s. Wurster lives in Maryland, but Wisconsin is close to his heart. He was angered when we held an election during the pandemic, endangering lives and making a mockery of democracy. “Trumpublicans want a Trumpublican dictatorship,” he wrote. “They want as few voters as possible, and the virus is helping them.” I hope Charlie is wrong, but April 7's gruesome deed makes one wonder.
Up on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, Wisconsin native Patrick Herzog sends along his recipe for strengthening the immune system. Herzog, a wildlife biologist, author and educator who has spent most of his adult life in Canada, knows something about the topic. Twenty years ago, he was stricken with an aggressive form of leukemia, requiring a long-shot experimental treatment regime. He survived, and he told the story of how nature helped him heal in an inspiring 2017 book, “Tiger, Tiger: A life Restored by Nature.” He says folks in his rural setting have been quick to comply with Canada’s stay-at-home advice. His own cancer regime required the same of him. “I, of course, have been through the self-isolating gig before, one that was indeed a means to health and future life,” he said in a recent message.
As for his immune system booster, he writes: “I take a concoction I call ‘firewater.’ That is garlic, turmeric, onions and jalapenos soaked in a gallon jar of apple cider vinegar (all ingredients organic). A shot of this stuff will make you grimace far worse than any rot-gut tequila that has passed your lips.”
Herzog, by the way, says the Canadian national health care system was a blessing throughout his fight. Without it, he might not have been able to write that book or send the email last week.
Speaking of health care, Terry Nichols writes about his concerns from Dunn County: “I try to stay out of the political fray, but sometimes I just can't understand what the hell is going on. One sticking point is accepting Medicaid dollars from the feds. Now I see with this whole pandemic situation, Wisconsin may lose out because they weren't accepting more dollars currently. I have a wife in the nursing home in Colfax. I know that nursing homes across the state would gladly use the extra dollars.”
Another weakness exposed by the coronavirus is the lack of broadband internet in much of rural Wisconsin. Some rural schools, like Kennedy Elementary in Portage County, are setting up portable hotspots in their parking lots. Theoretically, this would allow parents and kids to park in the lot to access the internet. Sound goofy? You do what you can in a state where a former governor named Walker and his colleagues in the Legislature turned down federal funding to help build the rural system. Why? You’d have to ask them.
On the topic of online education, Roger Bullis of Plover has some suggestions. Bullis, a retired communications and information technology professor at UW-Stevens Point, pioneered online education 30 years ago, offering courses to university students in Wisconsin and other states. His 1988 eBook, “Computer Shock,” was one of the first to offer guidance.
“We have some catching up to do at all levels of education,” he said in a phone call. “You don’t have K-12 or college teachers being taught how to do video conferencing. It’s not required. There are many different ways of doing it. We have to focus on this. It’s important. There are more online courses today, but not enough. And the results have been mixed. There needs to be a rethinking of how we teach. Not only how, but what.” Fortunately, there are dozens of apps that help (can you say “Zoom”), and computer-savvy kids won’t have much trouble if the parameters are right, he said.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
