Bill Berry: Not only do we have room for immigrants in Wisconsin, we have the need

STEVENS POINT — Some among Wisconsin’s Latino communities are observing Las Posadas as Christmas approaches.
In homes and churches, people gather from Dec. 16-24 for celebrations that include prayers, shared meals and piñatas for the children. The celebration commemorates the search for an inn (Posada) by Mary and Joseph, that surely has personal significance for many immigrants who came to this country have made for a safe place to live and work.
Latinos are the second largest and fastest growing minority racial and ethnic population in Wisconsin. About 370,000 Latinos, or 6% of the state’s population, live here. Many came as immigrants, and most of them to find work. Wisconsin willingly accommodated them, even as some now reject them.
Media attention to the humanitarian crisis at our country’s southern border may have faded some, but the images of children in stark confinement and of people being forcibly repelled at the border will be part of our history forever. The tragedy has been the subject of heated debate, and anti-immigrant fervor has led to horrible stories of racial targeting in Wisconsin and across the country for those who found they weren’t welcome.
But on a strictly practical level, Wisconsin and states like it had better get their acts together and face the heavy demand for immigrant labor head-on if some of our bedrock industries and rural communities are to survive. Gov. Tony Evers hasn’t hesitated to make that point, and he’s right.
A friend who attended Arcadia High School in the 1960s recently noted that the school had virtually no minority students when she graduated. Today, the high school student body is about 40% immigrant, and it’s more than double that at the elementary level. Why? Industries like Ashley Furniture and Pilgrim’s Pride chicken rely on immigrant labor. Why? They can’t find locals to fill the jobs.
In Wisconsin’s struggling dairy sector, this is especially true. Trisha Wagner, UW Extension agriculture agent in Jackson County, wrote in a Farm Progress op-ed earlier this year that while Wisconsin dairy farms didn’t begin to hire immigrant workers until about 2000, these workers quickly became essential to the farms.
Now dairy farms can’t do without them, and the trend toward industrial-sized farms has accelerated the need. Farmers interviewed in UW surveys reported difficulties finding U.S.-born workers willing to fill dairy farm jobs. They said it’s hard to find U.S.-born people willing to work long hours, night shifts and weekends. One Wisconsin dairy farmer was quoted saying: “I have not been able to hire an American citizen since 1997. I have tried. The way I see it, if we didn’t have Hispanics to rely on for a workforce, I don’t believe I could continue farming.”
But dairy farms aren’t alone. Over the last decade in Wisconsin, 97% of counties lost populations of working-age people between 25 and 54 years old. Some counties, such as Dane, bucked the trend, but it’s obvious we are experiencing dramatic changes that are going to continue and that will produce even more demand for immigrant workers in a variety of areas.
The simple solution would be some sort of work visa program. Yes, the flow of immigrants here and across the globe is a complex problem that seems to defy simple solutions. But a work visa program that meets the needs of businesses and is fair to immigrant workers shouldn’t be that difficult. We not only have room, but we have the need.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.