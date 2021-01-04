Bill Berry: Masks and cookbooks offer glimmers of hope through COVID-19

STEVENS POINT — Some early 2021 entries in a COVID-19 journal…
Sign on entrance to the Shepherd and Schaller sporting goods store in downtown Wausau: “NO SHOES NO SHIRT NO MASK no service.” “Mask” stands out in huge, bold type.
At the nearby Janke Bookstore, which claims the distinction of being the oldest local in Wisconsin, masking is also a must, and a sign tells customers to use provided hand sanitizer. On couple of recent visits to Wausau’s downtown, the large majority of holiday shoppers wore masks, and most seemed to practice distancing.
Public health experts speculate that the recent dip in COVID-19 infections in the Midwest is related to broader acceptance of the practices. Still, resistance to public-health guidance isn’t hard to spot across the state, with members of the nitwit brigade still flouting guidance and the well-being of others in places of public accommodation. At the small and tidy Northwoods Goldsmith shop in downtown Wausau, owner Mary Beth Moberg and son Thomas told of an uncomfortable encounter with a maskless shopper who took offense when they politely asked him to comply or leave. The Mobergs wear masks and work behind plastic sheeting that rings their display sets. Like their neighbors at Janke Books around the corner, they reported decent holiday season sales.
One reason most sensible people in Wisconsin may have decided to follow guidance is that hospital administrators in several regions of the state issued unusual joint statements warning that their ICUs were at capacity and their systems critically strained. Longtime observers of medical systems noted the joint statements were a first in memory from administrators of highly competitive systems.
About the same time, Mayo Clinic drew more attention to the seriousness when it announced in mid-November more than 900 staffers in its Midwest facilities had been infected with COVID-19 over a two-week period. At the time, that was nearly a third of the 2,981 staffers infected since March, said spokesperson Ginger Plumbo. It was a small percentage of the 39,000 employees at Mayo’s Rochester, Minnesota campus alone, but it still alarmed officials. Dr. Amy Williams dean of clinical practice at Mayo, said 93% of the employees who got sick were infected in the community. "It shows you how easy it is to get COVID-19 in the Midwest," Williams said at the time.
Wisconsin has surpassed half a million infections and is nearing 5,200 deaths. Lives of almost all have been turned upside down, and most everyone knows someone who has died of or suffered from COVID-19. But there have been moments of inspiration, too. Here’s one: The Waupaca County Historical Society and Waupaca Area Public Library combined to create the Safer at Home in Waupaca cookbook, a collection of “recipes and stories from our community during the pandemic.” The 162-page book is touching and warm, and the recipes range from simple Midwest fare to gourmet. Introducing a recipe for kraut noodles, a favorite of her mother, Hildegard Fay, library employee Linda Hagen wrote that her mother had been a resident at the Bethany Home care center. Linda left food items for her mom on a table in a foyer, to be safely delivered by staff. In June, her mother tested positive for COVID-19. “Sadly, she passed away five days later. The last food I had made for her was kraut noodles, and she said it was the best batch I had ever made.”
Library employee Nancy Root Miller, a professional cookbook editor, lent her editing skills and some recipes and wrote the introduction. Here’s a bit of the intro: “Sadly, we watched loved ones suffer and we even lost some. We reached out to comfort our friends and families, leaving little treats on their doorsteps.” She told of one volunteer effort early-on in the pandemic: “In March, when it became clear we would need protective gear, some of us dusted off our sewing machines and made masks. One group, the Waupaca Medical Masks, made over 12,000 masks and handed them out for free, first to the medical community and then to the public.”
The cookbook was a fundraiser for both organizations, and it was a hit. The original press run of 300 copies sold out in about three weeks. The organizers had 150 more copies printed, and the historical society and library are selling them for curbside pickup.
The cookbook is a winner, and let’s hope it’s but one of many positive stories about overcoming COVID-19 in 2021.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
