Bill Berry: Majority of Republican legislators favor the right to die

STEVENS POINT — Here’s a news flash: A large majority of the Republican members of the state Senate favor the right to die.
It’s true — the party that boasts of being pro-life has taken a sharp turn in support of the right to die. It did so last week, when Senate Republicans, with two exceptions, voted to end Gov. Tony Evers’s statewide mask mandate to limit the spread of COVID-19. The measure was slated for action by the Assembly, but that body hit pause when it realized the action could nix millions in pandemic relief funds from the federal government. Now, Assembly Republicans say they will join their right-to-die pals and vote this week.
There were some weak attempts at cover by some. Before hitting pause, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos claimed people would take personal responsibility and wear masks without the mandate. Apparently, he doesn’t get out much these days, because even with the mandate, many choose to ignore it. Vos promised the Assembly would act, thereby handcuffing the governor and guaranteeing that more anti-maskers and pandemic deniers will bare their faces, leading to more infections and deaths in Wisconsin. Medical authorities said so, as did at least one Republican state senator.
The governor has no veto power in this matter. As one health authority noted, if lawmakers want to challenge the governor’s powers, fine, but then pass legislation to extend the mandate. We’re in the midst of a risky race right now to vaccinate as many people as possible while new, and potentially much more infectious, variants of the virus spread across the country.
The optics of this are not good for the new right-to-die crowd. The move would put Wisconsin in the company of a few other Neanderthal states. South Dakota and its wacky governor come to mind. The Legislature’s action here was strongly opposed by organizations representing hospital leaders, churches, doctors, emergency medical workers, pharmacists, small business owners, educators and concert venues, and the list keeps growing. That’s a pretty wide swath. Instead, at this critical juncture, Wisconsin’s right-to-die lawmakers are happy to fling the doors open and say, “Welcome to Wisconsin, COVID-19. We’re open for business.”
One thing we know for sure — masks and social distancing are among the few tools we have to prevent the spread of the pandemic, short of those vaccines so many await. That was underscored by Wisconsin Medical Society CEO Bud Chumbley in a statement urging lawmakers to vote against the proposal. But what the does the Wisconsin Medical Society know, anyway?
Many of us have relatives who have labored on the front lines of medical institutions during the pandemic, and this latest denial of science is a punch to the gut. Who cares, though? Not 18 Republican lawmakers in the state Senate. To their credit, two Republican senators, Rob Cowles of Allouez and Dale Kooyenga of Brookfield, joined Democrats in opposing the measure.
Cowles said he feared more people would stop wearing masks because of the lawmakers’ action, leading to more illnesses. And deaths, he might have added.
“I think it’s the wrong message,” he said after the vote. “I’m coming from the science point of view and from the health care point of view and I can’t imagine making it worse for the people who have worked their butts off to try to make this better in the health care community.”
But even in the worst of times, clarity sometimes emerges. These lawmakers have made it clear they favor the right to die, and also the right of some people to make other people die. It’s sad and tragic, but true.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.