Bill Berry: Looking forward to replacing campaign signs with Christmas lights

STEVENS POINT — I don’t know about you, but I’m looking forward to several improvements once we get past this election.
A return to civility in the highest office of the land would be nice. So would some semblance of moderation and bipartisanship in the halls of Congress and Wisconsin government, although both might be a stretch. Certainly, a bit of hope from public health experts on the COVID-19 vaccine front would be welcome and help us buck up for winter, even though vaccine availability might still be several months off.
One other benefit come November will be the removal of political yard signs. A drive to Green Bay for some research on trees last week had me spinning. A sea of huge Trump signs shouted out along Highway 54, which used to be one of my favorite drives. When I got to Green Bay and moved around the city and suburbs through several neighborhoods of different economic strata, my unofficial survey revealed a lot more Biden signs than Trump.
What to make of it? I don’t know, except that I’m anxious to see Christmas lights like no other year in my life.
Some of the political signs are crude, such as the “Trump 2020, No more bulls---” placards. I did get a chuckle out of the “Trump: 8 More Years” signs seen here and there. Imagine what he’ll look like eight years from now. On the way home from Green Bay, I was passed by a car with a bumper sticker that read “Donald Trump Jr. for President 2024.” Ouch.
The Trumpsters don’t have the corner on sign pimping, though. “Any Functioning Adult 2020” signs have popped up around here.
In another time, people didn’t wear their politics on their sleeves quite so much. Men and women of my parents’ generation could often be heard to say, “Who I vote for is between me and the voting booth.” It was considered polite not to preach politics to friends and neighbors. But then there was a time when driving around in vehicles with roaring straight exhaust pipes wasn’t considered polite, either. Nor was screaming into a microphone. Times change, obviously.
Stevens Point was once such a polite city that it banned political signs. Then a little guy named John Anderson led an effort to overturn the ordinance based on First Amendment rights. He was successful. Anderson was a supporter of Lee Sherman Dreyfus, the local university chancellor who ran for governor in 1978, and he wanted to proclaim so with a yard sign.
I get the First Amendment stuff, but I sort of pine for the time when people were more guarded about their political leanings. All the blabbing and blustering is a big reason why I quit Facebook and other social media. Such a relief. But the signs are hard to turn off. These days, it’s common to erect not one, but two, three or a half-dozen signs for one candidate or the other. Couldn’t we have a bit of restraint? I guess not.
We’re now in an era when people make their own signs. My favorite is a few blocks from our home. The homemade sign stands next to a couple of Biden signs. In all caps, it reads:
“I AM A VIETNAM WAR
VETERAN
I AM NOT A SUCKER OR A LOSER.”
In what has become an election-year tradition, both parties are claiming that their signs are being vandalized or stolen, which is a misdemeanor crime. No one has touched that Vietnam vet’s sign.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times.
