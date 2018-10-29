STEVENS POINT – Hey Wisconsin, here are some interesting numbers:
The $3 billion-plus corporate tax giveaway to Foxconn will cost state taxpayers $219,000 per job, according to the conservative National Review magazine. That’s if the jobs target of 13,000 is met, an unlikely scenario given Foxconn’s record. If 3,000 jobs are created, taxpayers will fork over $587,000 per job, even though tax credits would drop to $1.7 billion.
These estimates leave out additional tens of millions of dollars for infrastructure improvements to accommodate Foxconn’s new plant. Says the National Review: “The ill-conceived incentives are the core of an all-around terrible arrangement. Who wins? The politicians. Who loses? Fiscal sanity and those footing the bill for political pet projects.”
Those numbers are so huge they are hard to put in context. But let’s try. Think about local roads. With state aid failing to keep pace with the Consumer Price Index, counties and municipalities are turning to local wheel taxes. Dane County’s annual $28 tax started this month. The city of Green Bay approved a $20 wheel tax in June. Other local governments are hurrying in the same direction. Earlier this year, the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum said 27 communities had wheel taxes at the end of 2017, compared to four in 2011.
In addition to lagging state aids, the report noted, the state also tightly restricts the ability of local governments to raise property tax levies. It is just one example of many in recent years where local powers have been usurped by the state.
Wheel taxes are but a logical reaction. County supervisors and city alders are the folks who answer for bad local roads. So, they’re taking matters into their own hands. And feet, according to one local official. The Portage County Board is poised to vote next month on a $25 wheel tax. County Executive Chris Holman noted: “I know why it’s not a wildly popular option with some folks, but this is one area where we can help ourselves stand on our own two feet.”
County and municipal officials are taking their cues from local school districts, which have increasingly turned to referendums to meet their needs. After failing to adequately support public K-12 schools for almost a decade, the current state budget that coincides with a big election magically increased state support. Still, the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum says school district voters will decide on scores of ballot questions requesting more than $1 billion in funds for schools, a total that if approved could make 2018 the highest year on record for referendum dollars. Sounds like a lot of money until you remember Foxconn. Once again, part of the reason for local referendums is the Legislature’s cap on local school spending.
Time and again we are seeing local folks searching for ways to fend for themselves as the state fails to meet its responsibilities. It would be dishonest to lay the blame for all of this solely at the feet of state politicians. We are just a decade removed from the devastating Great Recession, which punched holes in everything from state budgets to individual savings accounts. During the recovery, many local governments cut spending on roads and other services and prioritized police and emergency needs.
But the current bunch in Madison has been so driven by ideology it’s unable to take sensible steps to meet the needs of its citizens. Increasingly, they have abdicated that responsibility to the locals. Maybe the increased willingness of locals to stand on their own two feet is a good thing.
It may be a necessity in coming years. In another report, the Wisconsin Policy Forum notes that the state is unprepared for another recession because it hasn’t taken the prudent business step of building sufficient reserves. We’re not alone here, but S&P Global Ratings says the state is among the 15 states at “elevated risk” in a recession. Wisconsin’s budget reserves equal 5 percent of overall spending. Only eight states had smaller reserves, S&P found. Maybe Foxconn will bail us out.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
