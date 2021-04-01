Bill Berry: Let's reflect on the pandemic's unsung heroes

STEVENS POINT — Just as a glimmer of hope appeared on the pandemic front in recent days, America’s dark side crawled out from under the slimy rocks where it lurks: Scores of instances of Asian harassment. Eight dead in Atlanta, and 10 in Boulder, murdered in the land of too many damn guns and too much hate.
Little wonder diplomats for China, hardly a beacon of decency, dismissed the U.S. in a recent summit as anything but a model for the rest of the world.
But then there was this opinion column headlined “Forget about Trump, QAnon and the Capitol rioters. Remember the good and courageous people who live in Wisconsin.”
That long-winded but compelling headline on the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel website drew me in. The byline was that of Bill Janz, long-retired but still venerated columnist who specialized in finding and reporting on those unsung heroes for many years in the Milwaukee press.
As he wrote, “More than a half-million people have died during the pandemic in the country, the most dead of any place on Earth because of the failure of our past leadership; the death toll is horrific, which some of our citizens ignore because they’re too worried about celebrities eating children. It’s enormously sad that some people have so little sense that they believe these preposterous fabrications.”
But most people don’t fall into that category, Janz wrote. “Personally, I believe in you. … I’ve had the privilege of writing about good and courageous people who live here.”
The thing is, he’s right. Anyone who has spent time in the journalism trenches knows of what he talks. The stories that stick with journalists are those they get to tell about these good folks from all walks of life.
Janz recalled writing about three. One was a man who couldn’t read or write who worked for more than 30 years at a church of the poor in downtown Milwaukee: “At the church, he lifted and carried; he swept and mopped and shoveled. For no pay.” The man, Eddie Griffin, wouldn’t accept a cent because he wanted to help the poor, “whites and Blacks and in-betweens, who lined up for food there every night.” Out of respect, Janz referred to him as “Mr. Griffin.”
He also recalled writing about Francis E. Ferguson, one-time president of Northwest Mutual Life Insurance Co., and a World War II B-17 pilot of exceptional valor who was shot down and ended up a prisoner of war. “Mr. Ferguson was just one of the brave people who served this country, and I’ve written about dozens of them,” Janz recalled.
Then he wrote about a young boy he spotlighted in a column decades ago. The boy had cerebral palsy, and Janz told of how he watched the five-year old complete a large puzzle of the U.S. on a classroom floor. The boy couldn’t walk on his feet, so he moved about on his knees.
How often I’ve wondered in the past difficult months at the compassion and empathy displayed by so many unsung heroes. We have in our collective experience created a whole new generation of heroes, people who did things big and small to help others when it was needed most. Of course, those in the medical profession stand out, but they’re not alone.
I often walk past a community pantry near our home. Tuesdays are for food distribution. As the pandemic took hold and people lost jobs due to shutdowns, the line of cars awaiting boxes of food got longer. Masked volunteers worked in all weather, hefting boxes of necessities for hours at a time.
The other day, I saw a woman I knew at a pharmacy. She had driven a senior citizen there to get a vaccine and was on her way for another.
Yes, Mr. Janz, so many good and courageous people.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
