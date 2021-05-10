Bill Berry: Lessons from plagues of the past

STEVENS POINT – The past year of pandemic wasn’t forgotten, but it was set aside a bit as a group of longtime friends gathered recently on the shores of Sturgeon Bay and tiptoed into the waters of social contact.
Wandering back from the outing, my car steered off the main highway to a country road that took me to Namur in southern Door County. Not sure why, other than I like plunking along backroads if there is time. Soon I found myself at the Belgian Heritage Center at the former St. Mary of the Snows campus, a centerpiece of the historic Belgian settlement in northeastern Wisconsin. It is there I met up with St. Roch Chapel.
There is much to see on the little campus. The old church that’s now the Heritage Center is welcoming. There is the compelling collection of gravestones gathered in a common space many years ago because the old cemetery was found to be in decay. An old building that was once a school stands unchanged and now hosts events. Behind that building is where I came upon the little chapel, one of many in the area, built by Belgian settlers. St. Roch was the 14th century French Catholic saint whose intercession has been invoked against plague over the centuries. He is said to have ministered to the sick and dying during a plague in Italy and worked some miracles along the way.
This would have been news to me had I not been introduced to him in “The Plague,” the 1947 novel by Albert Camus. The book was in demand at the local library, but it landed in my lap a few weeks ago, and it was captivating. It envisions a devastating plague in the French Algerian city of Oran that tests the will of its people. Read today, it seems almost as though Camus anticipated this moment.
Early on, he writes, “There have been as many plagues in the world as there have been wars, yet plagues and wars always find people equally unprepared … Stupidity always carries doggedly on, as people would notice if they were not always thinking about themselves.”
Does that ring any bells? The early and ongoing denials? The backlash to public health measures? The reckless disregard for others in the name of personal liberty? The politicization and disinformation at the highest and lowest levels? Yes, many in Oran kept crowding into bars, churches and other public spaces as the plague raged. And as the plague wore them down, many struggled mightily.
But others fought fatigue and despair, showing remarkable resilience as they tended to the sick and dying and tried to keep the structures of society intact. Near the end of the book, as the plague begins to abate, the narrator says he chronicled the events “to state quite simply what we learn in time of pestilence: that there are more things to admire in men than to despise.”
Once again, Camus seems to have a bead on the current pandemic. The sacrifices of health care providers, the resilience of those who labored in essential service jobs through the long, torturous months, the difficult and unpopular decisions made by courageous political and medical leaders, the willingness of most people, regardless of politics or religious affiliations, to follow simple, effective public health guidance.
Camus wasn’t the first to notice these powerful forces, and today’s pandemic has played out much like previous ones. We humans manage to be imperfect and resilient at once.
St. Roch Chapel is undergoing renovation, so the religious icons like those that decorate other little Belgian chapels in northeastern Wisconsin have been removed. What remained on my visit was a little altar and a kneeler, where I stopped to say a prayer on behalf of those who have suffered and died, those who grieved as survivors and those who tended to their needs all these months.
Now, there is hope that the pandemic is nearing its end. But as Camus notes in closing, pestilence always lurks in our midst. We won’t snuff out this one without mass vaccination. To the hesitant, please do what’s right. I think St. Roch would say that.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
