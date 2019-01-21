Longtime north-central Wisconsin broadcast journalist Glen Moberg presided at the Jan. 6 Sunday service in the beautiful Universalist Unitarian Church in the heart of Wausau. Seated at the front of a nearly full church, the Wisconsin Public Radio reporter recapped highlights from his nearly 50-year broadcast career.
His presentation earned a prolonged standing ovation. As Moberg looked upon those standing and applauding, he sat in a stoic pose. If he shed a tear, he hid it well. Not so for many others. Glen Moberg, you see, is dying of stomach cancer, measuring his life now in days, weeks and months. In his usual straightforward manner, he titled the service “A Dying Unitarian Looks at Life and Broadcast Journalism.”
In addition to fellow congregants, the pews held many people who had worked with or been featured by Glen over the years. They included Rick Reyer, WPR central region manager, who says, “I’ve had the privilege of working with Glen over these past many years and have admired his professionalism and integrity. He has that remarkable ability of bringing people together and getting them to consider each other’s point of view. Glen has as much compassion for his community as he does his work. I believe that made him a better reporter, program host and citizen.”
Moberg is an old-school journalist who likes to hit the pavement. Maybe that was born of his early work in the rough-and-tumble world of Chicago radio and TV. But he tired of chasing survivors of murder victims to ask indelicate questions. So he and his wife, Mary Beth, left Chicago to raise their family on the banks of the Wisconsin River. He spent time at both Wausau TV stations. But when he joined Public Radio in 2003, Moberg found a perfect niche.
Ever curious, he knew how to find stories that had both regional and state appeal, so his voice was heard frequently across the WPR state network. He knew people from all walks of life across the region and well beyond. Everyone got respect, but few were spared the tough questions.
His pride and joy over the years has been a one-hour regional talk radio show called Route 51 that airs live on several stations in Wisconsin on Thursdays and taped on WHRM in Wausau on Fridays. Comments from callers are always welcome on the live show. “Come along, we’re taking a road trip on Route 51,” he’ll say, introducing shows that over the years hosted an array of guests. There were politicians, authors, civil rights leaders, wildlife experts, artists, clergy, gardeners, other reporters, educators, working folks — anyone with a story worth sharing. In the style of Chicago’s iconic radio broadcaster and author Studs Terkel, he always did his homework. If that meant reading an author’s book before the show aired, he did so. If it meant digging into a guest’s past to find something of interest, he did so. He had a knack for knowing which way cultural trend lines were pointing and found ways to explore them.
Route 51 also allowed Moberg to share his love of music. The show always included song tracks relevant to the topic at hand. He frequently hosted state and national musicians. And whenever he could, he jammed with them on his guitar. He shared an audio portion from one such jam when he hosted musician Peter Yarrow, who was joined on harmonica by former U.S. Rep. David Obey for a tender version of “Blowin’ in the Wind.”
He shared other audio and told colorful stories, played guitar and sang some songs he wrote. And, with death not far off, he opened up about some of his deepest feelings, no longer constrained by the bonds of objective journalism. He had benefited from excellent medical care that covered most of his bills, he said. But people without insurance face other brutal realities. “We should be better than that,” he said. He bemoaned assaults on science and journalism and spoke of his deep environmental ethic. After sharing audio of tagging bear cubs with DNR scientists, he noted that journalists’ access to those scientists had been cut off by former Gov. Scott Walker.
Only a person of great fortitude would attempt what Glen did that day. You know you’re a part of something special when you see people crying and smiling at the same time. That’s how it was when a dying Unitarian shared his deepest feelings.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
