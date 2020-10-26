Bill Berry: Johnson's false COVID claims are heartless -- and dangerous

STEVENS POINT – One day last week, Aspirus Hospitals of central Wisconsin reported that at least 214 of its employees had COVID-19 or were showing symptoms of the virus and suspected to have it.
The same day, Wisconsin reported a record 48 deaths from the virus and began admitting patients to the state’s field hospital in West Allis.
Remarkably, also on that day, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson falsely claimed the state had flattened its curve of COVID-19 deaths. Speaking on a call hosted by one of his echo chambers, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Johnson said the public has been tricked into “mass hysteria” over the pandemic. He had not a single compassionate word about those stricken and killed in record numbers. Instead, he claimed, “deaths are still pretty flat because we’ve flattened the curve.”
Tell that to the family members of the 48 people who died that day. Or the loved ones of the nearly 2,000 who have died in the state. Tell that to those of us who have family members on the front lines every day in health care facilities like Aspirus or others across the state.
Johnson has proven himself to be unsuited for any job as a senator except carrying water in leaky jugs for the current president and his failed response to the pandemic. Johnson's claim that the curve has flattened was swiftly disputed by medical experts like Patrick Remington, a former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention epidemiologist and director of the preventive medicine residency program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“Of course the curve has not flattened and we don't have the virus under control,” Remington said.
In recent days, there have been an average of 21 COVID-19 deaths per day in the state. That is more than four times as high as it was a month ago. Consider that on the day of Johnson’s WMC call, the state Department of Health Services reported 4,205 new coronavirus cases. The average number of new daily cases over the seven previous days was higher than ever, at 3,444.
Johnson himself tested positive for the virus at the beginning of the month and claimed the illness causes problems for just a couple of days for most people. Of course, he enjoys the best health care the public can buy. Tell that to those who won’t even go to a hospital because they lack the health care Johnson enjoys but has sought to deny to others.
Johnson should apologize to the families of those we’ve lost, and to those who are flooding hospital intensive care units around the state. He won’t. He lacks the common decency to do that.
This horrible chapter in state political history comes just days after Johnson ended his bogus “investigation” into corruption allegations against presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his son, Hunter. Johnson is facing a host of questions about his own ethics, including whether he personally benefited from a change in tax law he demanded in 2017.
Those are bad, but Johnson's heartless, false claims about the pandemic are worse. Newspaper headlines across the state called him out about those false claims, but that won’t stop him from continuing to endanger the lives of thousands in this state with his brazen callousness.
Johnson blamed pandemic hysteria for wrecking the economy. The lack of strong national leadership is to blame. Johnson’s role has been to fan flames of misinformation and distrust, putting lives at risk.
Those of us with loved ones impacted by the pandemic aren’t going to forget that.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
