Bill Berry: It's time we take a lesson from Hugh Hammond Bennett

STEVENS POINT — What do the catastrophic fires ravaging America’s western states have to do with a long-dead man named Hugh Hammond Bennett and the Dust Bowl era? Much, as it turns out.
As smoke from the recent western fires streams across America, millions have gotten a view, taste and smell of those disasters. And disasters they were, directly killing dozens and causing hundreds of millions of dollars in property losses. The full extent of the disaster is just now unfolding. Researchers at Stanford University have issued a report saying as many as 3,000 people in California over the age of 65 have died of respiratory ailments between Aug. 1 and Sept. 10 because of smoke from the record-breaking wildfires. The researchers added that extreme heat and drought related to climate change were causal factors in those fires. If ever there were a teachable moment, this would seem to be it.
Almost a century ago, we had another teachable moment. The Dust Bowl was estimated to have killed 6,500 people from respiratory ailments. It led many thousands more to pack up their belongings and flee like refugees to California, of all places.
Bennett used rolling clouds of dust rather than smoke to drive home his point about the need for action. As dust clouds from the Midwest hovered over Washington, D.C., Bennett was lobbying Congress in 1935 to extend funding for the Soil Erosion Service he headed. Stories vary about how he did that, but the most colorful account has it that Bennett flung open window coverings to reveal to lawmakers the dark dust clouds. The SEC was funded, and modern-day soil conservation was born, with some of the first work on new conservation measures taking place in the Coon Valley watershed in southwestern Wisconsin.
Bennett had a flair for the dramatic, but he also embraced science. The Dust Bowl was a perfect storm of sorts, a combination of prolonged drought and poor farming practices. This time, it’s California and other western states revealing another environmental catastrophe, one fed by poor forest health management but stoked by climate change.
Unfortunately, the current president and other deniers dismiss climate change in the face of obvious and growing devastation. Why? Follow the money directly to his supporters in the fossil fuels industry.
Would better forest management have mitigated today’s climate fires? Undoubtedly. We’ve been messing with natural forest health regimes for more than a century. At this point, better forest management would be a huge, never-ending job made so much more difficult by climate change. But it could be done, especially of we tackle climate change, or as some now call it, the climate crisis.
This year’s blazes should serve as a reminder to everyone that the climate crisis is undeniable, except among a loud minority. Most people get it, with the Pew Research Center finding almost 70% of Americans believe the federal government isn’t doing enough to address climate change.
The climate fires are just the latest in a series of signs we should be heeding. Remember the devastating and unprecedented Midwest flooding of 2017, with Wisconsin enduring some of the worst? Extreme weather events have become so common across the continent that terms like “500-year storms” are rendered meaningless. The climate crisis is here, folks. As we now know and for some of the same reasons, so are pandemics. The two are not unrelated. The Stanford researchers said there’s evidence that exposure to air pollution like that caused by fires worsens COVID-19 outcomes. Just as we did in the 1930s, humans are capable of changing the course of environmental history. It’s happening already as renewable energy takes hold across the globe. We need to hasten the change, though. And we need leaders willing to make some tough choices. Oh, for a Hugh Hammond Bennett in today’s world.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!