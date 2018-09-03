STEVENS POINT — The late summer storms that ravaged much of Wisconsin recently are the latest reminder that this should be the age of climate resilience. Unfortunately, it is also the age of climate denial.
That’s too bad, because we could take steps to make things better if we were able to face the reality that the climate is, indeed, changing. Bravo for Madison Mayor Paul Soglin for saying so in the midst of his city’s disastrous weather week. Soglin said it’s about time the state took sensible steps to address the obvious. Hardly a radical statement.
Trusted scientific voices on climate change allow that no single weather event can be directly linked to human-caused global warming. But the overwhelming consensus, even among those who still question causality, is that the frequency of extreme weather events is on the rise.
It’s why a friend down in the hard-hit Driftless Region of southwest Wisconsin could say last week, “Well, it may not be as bad as in 2008.” That’s when the Midwest was pounded with relentless rains, leading to the infamous Lake Delton blowout. For that matter, extreme rain events in 2007 lashed the Driftless Region, too. The pattern is all too familiar: flooding, road washouts, millions in property damages, and, increasingly, loss of human life.
Here in central Wisconsin, last summer a storm of dramatic proportion lashed communities, toppling thousands of huge trees with prolonged straight-line winds. Thousands of people were without power for up to a week or more. A similar storm hit just a few years earlier. As events like this pile up, it’s becoming the new normal.
In the face of this, a sensible thing to do at the state level would be for elected leaders to order a thorough assessment of our infrastructure and determine the extent and cost of necessary remedies to mitigate the impacts of this new normal. Our roads and bridges are already in rough shape, as has been well reported. But the increased risks associated with extreme weather events make mandatory the need for such an inventory. In earthquake-prone regions, we do it all the time. Failure to do so here is to abandon the responsibility to protect our citizens and their property, our businesses and other institutions. An optimist would observe that we don’t even need to agree on causes to act. All we need to do is look around and see the effects of these extreme events. Unfortunately, as we have learned, it’s a matter of life and death.
Those who know conservation history noted that one of the areas hit hardest in the recent storms in the Driftless Region was Coon Valley. This very area is the epicenter of one of the great environmental accomplishments in history, the response to the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. Right there in southwestern Wisconsin, visionaries like Aldo Leopold and Hugh Hammond Bennett showed we could mitigate environmental disaster by changing farming practices and installing sensible conservation measures. The lessons learned spread across the country.
We need a greater effort today. Our so-called state leaders need to do their job and require an assessment of what’s needed to bolster our infrastructure. And in a state where roughly half of our 30 million acres are farmed, we can make our land more resilient.
American Farmland Trust, a conservation group that helped Wisconsin update and enhance its farmland protection efforts a decade ago, is leading the way with its Farmers Combat Climate Change initiative. As Jimmy Daukas, AFT’s senior program officer, noted in a recent blog, farmland may be our best bet for getting a handle on the new normal. In addition to reducing carbon in the atmosphere, simple practices like reduced tillage, cover crops, buffers and other conservation measures mitigate weather extremes. Just ask one of the growing ranks of soil-health farmers. Whether in Oklahoma, North Dakota or Wisconsin, they’ll tell you their land is more resilient in both droughts and heavy rains. The important lesson is we can do something in the new normal.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
