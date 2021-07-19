Bill Berry: In Supreme Court water rulings, citizen voices were heard

STEVENS POINT – A victory for common sense, common folks and good science.
Those are tangible results of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s recent rulings on water. They were also a well-earned blow to legislative malfeasance and disregard for the common good.
The court ruled that the Department of Natural Resources does, indeed, have the authority to consider environmental impacts of high-capacity wells and to limit the number of animals on an industrial farm. Yes, the state’s highest court confirmed that the DNR does have the authority to protect the state’s natural resources, despite efforts by legislators to thwart that authority.
We can expect that deep-pocketed special interests like Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and the Dairy Business Association and their minions in the Legislature will try to smash through the rulings. But with elections coming up next year, they’d better be careful, because these rulings are the result of common folks speaking up.
That includes people fighting the proliferation of industrial farms in places where science says they don’t belong, such as the fragile karst soils of northeastern Wisconsin. Common folks there had their wells spoiled and property values lowered when runoff from industrial dairies seeped into the ground water. Photos of brown tap water made their way to media sources across the country and beyond, and the attention was bad enough that in 2018, former Gov. Scott Walker approved stricter standards for disposal of manure in 15 eastern Wisconsin counties that have vulnerable groundwater. Conservation groups have argued that similar conditions exist in southwestern Wisconsin, where an influx of industrial farms on the same fragile soil types is feared. Science has pretty much nailed the cause of groundwater contamination in these areas, and the finger points at agriculture.
Science has also shown that thousands of high-capacity wells in central Wisconsin have a cumulative impact on ground water, lakes, rivers and streams. In another example of citizen activism, people impacted by overdrawing from surface waters spoke up.
So is this the end of agriculture as we know it in Wisconsin? Hardly. Industrial farms, known as Confined Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), aren’t going away. Agriculture has been moving in that direction for decades. Most people aren’t going to stop eating meat and dairy products. But how large will we allow CAFOs to become? Is a 6,000-cow operation too large in sensitive areas like northeastern Wisconsin? How about 20,000 hogs in a sensitive area? Hopefully the answers will be guided by good science.
It bears mentioning that had local authorities done a better job of planning and zoning, some of this mess would never have happened. Zoning is a dirty word in many rural areas. Some towns have spurned zoning of any sort, which is an open invitation to industrial agriculture operations. In the same vein, the lack of zoning has allowed rural residential development to proliferate, setting the stage for conflicts with agriculture. We can thank the Wisconsin Realtors Association and development interests for that.
As for high-capacity wells, the rulings will hardly put an end to the lucrative potato and vegetable growing sector. Are there places where high-capacity wells don’t belong? Yes. But it is also possible to set some limits on pumping, especially in drought conditions, without causing undue harm.
We live in a complicated world, but over time, we’ve developed sound science to guide our actions.
And in case anyone wonders, Wisconsin is hardly alone in trying to balance the scales. Just a few days before the Wisconsin Supreme Court rulings, a state of Washington Court of Appeals invalidated the state Department of Ecology’s waste discharge permits for CAFOs. The court said the permits violated state and federal laws by failing to control the discharge of excessive nutrients, bacteria and other pollutants.
And again, citizen groups pushed for the ruling.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
