STEVENS POINT — Hispanic folks across Latin America and the U.S. complete their observance of Las Posadas this Christmas Eve. In homes and churches, there are prayers, shared meals and pinatas for the children to mark this simple but rich celebration that spans nine days. The celebration commemorates the search for an inn (Posada) by Mary and Joseph, and it couldn’t be more poignant than this year.
You don’t have to look far to find a Las Posadas celebration. Our many communities with thriving Hispanic populations are good places to start, and churches often host observances.
The little community of Wautoma in central Wisconsin has deep history with immigrant and migrant farm workers, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church there has long served as a safe, welcoming place for Hispanics. In fact, when farm workers organized a historic march from Wautoma to Madison in 1966 to draw attention horrid working and living conditions, they planned the march on the baseball diamond at the church. Farm workers weren’t allowed to congregate in those days, unless it was for activities like church or baseball. So, they did their organizing between pitches.
The church’s Las Posadas observance ended Dec. 23 so that families could have their own celebrations in their homes on the last day, says Lupe Cervantes, Hispanic ministry coordinator at the church.
Cervantes has his own immigrant story, as do many residents of Waushara County, where Wautoma is the county seat. Like many others, he came here to pick pickles on rolling farm fields under the hot summer sun. His journey began in 1992 and led to U.S. citizenship and a home in Wisconsin. “I came as a farm worker with cousins and friends,” Cervantes recalls. “When we got up here, there was nothing for us,” he says. “Obviously, we traveled a lot finding jobs. I picked pickles, picked peppers, graded potatoes, shredded Christmas trees, baled the trees, drove tractor, drove potato trucks, you name it.”
These days, in addition to his work at church, he drives school bus, and he and his wife, Yolanda, clean the facilities at Hope Lutheran Church in Wautoma. This is a common story for Hispanic immigrants. They come here to work, make money for their families and find a safe place to live. Often, the work they do doesn’t interest others in the work force.
The farm workers historically came here seasonally, moving from crop to crop across the country. Some decided to settle down and make a home for themselves. “Now, the Hispanic population in Waushara County is growing every year,” Cervantes says. “People are staying where they think it is safe.” The church, he says, is a central part of their lives. “This is really important for people to have a place to go and feel safe.”
Concerns about safety aren’t just for illegal immigrants. “Even me, even though I am legal, just by the color of my skin…” Cervantes says, his voice trailing off. His is a common concern among the Latino population. “What I like to say to people is, ‘I cannot change the color of my skin, but I can help change the way you think about me.’" His advice to other Hispanics offers a glimmer of hope. “I say, ‘Hang in there. Better times are to come yet. Be nice, do your job, respect others.’"
As for immigrants clustered at the southern border, he sees the connection between Las Posadas and their plights. “The people at the border right now are doing what the holy family did 2,000 years back. They’re just asking for a safe place.”
At the border, children by the thousands will spend Christmas in holding facilities. Immigrants have endured tear gas and encountered death. Yes, immigration is complicated and emotionally fraught and seems to defy simple solutions. But one thing is clear: These are human beings in search of a safe place to work and raise their families. That makes this a human tragedy.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
