Bill Berry: Hank Aaron taught us commitment and grace

STEVENS POINT — There are advantages to longevity, among them for those of us who grew up as baseball-loving Wisconsin kids in the 1950s and ’60s, the warm memories of the immense talent and quiet grace of Hank Aaron.
Aaron, who played on some great Milwaukee Braves teams, is arguably the best all-around player in the history of professional baseball. His name is all over the record books, and even where it is absent, such as in fielding categories, those of us who idolized him know how good he was at speedily but effortlessly chasing down a ball in right field.
As a lifelong friend who grew up in Spooner said after Aaron died Friday, “and by all accounts a great human.” That was repeated across every news and sports site in America and beyond, for as good as he was at baseball, Henry Aaron left an indelible mark on the march for equality and opportunity for all humans.
It didn’t matter where you grew up in this state, we had this innocent love affair for a few years with the Milwaukee Braves. They had a great run and a slew of special players, like Warren Spahn, Eddie Mathews, Joe Adcock, Del Crandall, Billy Bruton, on and on. Night after long summer night, we huddled around our crackly radios to hear broadcasters Earl Gillespie and Blaine Walsh herald their deeds. Hank Aaron was the best of the best. And for a lot of us kids who lived in communities that were mostly white, it seemed like nothing to make believe we were Hank Aaron at the plate. But it was something important beyond our ability to understand. Professional sports, as imperfect as they are, gave us men like Hank Aaron at a time when few black men were allowed to succeed, and that helped shine the light on issues we had hardly considered.
Aaron’s connection to Wisconsin began even before the Braves arrived here from Boston in 1955, surely breaking the hearts of some Massachusetts kids in doing that. As the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram noted last week, he played a season with the Class C Eau Claire Bears in 1953, then a Boston Braves farm club, earning "rookie of the year" honors in the old Northern League. Tributes poured in from Eau Claire and across America on his passing, at age 86.
When the Braves started the 1954 season in Milwaukee, a sweet-faced young man named Hank Aaron was with them. Twenty years later, with the Atlanta Braves, he broke Babe Ruth’s home run record. He had seen and endured racism before then, but it reached an ugly peak as he chased Ruth’s record while enduring scores of death threats even though there also were many well-wishers. When fireworks and a cannon went off to celebrate his accomplishment as he rounded the bases at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Aaron was startled, thinking it to be a gunshot. After touching home plate, he found himself in the arms of his mother, Estella.
Aaron didn’t forget the pains he endured, and he wasn’t afraid to speak out about it. His life was marked by his countless efforts to build bridges of racial tolerance and understanding. He did it long after he hung up his glove, and with the same quiet but firm dignity that marked his playing days.
Baseball breaks your heart, wrote A. Bartlett Giamotti. He meant the game itself, but when the Braves left for Atlanta in 1966, the hearts of scores of Wisconsin kids were indeed broken, just as those Massachusetts kids before. Wisconsin was in Major League Baseball purgatory for a few years, but we followed Hank Aaron from afar, and we were glad when he returned to Milwaukee in 1975 to close out his career. In the swinging door of pro sports, the Brewers had arrived here from Seattle in 1970, breaking the hearts of some kids in Washington State.
It’s interesting that when a great person dies, memories are reborn for so many others. Aaron’s passing brought surges of recollections for those of us who knew and loved him. Hank Aaron never broke our hearts. He brought us joy and taught us lessons of courage, and he did so with such quiet dignity that in his passing, sweet memories blossomed like flowers, and we were young again for a whisper of time — watching that great man as he played baseball like no other and showing us how to be a person of commitment and grace.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
