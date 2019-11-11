STEVENS POINT — Republican Sean Duffy’s early exit from Congress has set up a special election next May in the sprawling 7th Congressional District of northern Wisconsin.
Unfortunately, the May election will once again highlight how gerrymandering has blighted the political landscape. The 7th District once gave us Dave Obey, the irascible and irrepressible Democrat from Wausau who left his mark across the north by bringing federal dollars home to address the many needs of rural communities he represented. Obey won reelection every two years for decades, usually by healthy margins. But in the wake of the Republican gerrymandering of a decade ago, it's hard to imagine Obey or any other Democrat being elected in the district now. Of course, it’s possible President Trump may have offended enough hard-working northerners to make for a race.
If a Democrat does fare well in the 20 northern counties, it will be against long odds fixed when the Republican Legislature and governor carefully rigged the district following the Great Recession and the resultant 2010 Tea Party wave. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel came to the obvious conclusion at the time that the redistricting plan had one key goal: to protect Duffy. He’s gone now — not that anyone in the north will really notice it for his lack of accomplishments — but the district still guards Republican interests.
They did that by whacking off reliably blue Portage County and key areas in Wood County from the 7th District. These central Wisconsin precincts balanced the district in the past. The current district separates cities closely linked by proximity and economic, social and cultural ties. The communities of Marshfield, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids are all within an easy drive of one another, and people move back and forth between the cities every day for all sorts of reasons. But those strong bonds are ignored in the current makeup.
In Wood County, Marshfield stayed in the 7th District, while Rapids was yanked from it, joining Point and Portage County in a weirdly shaped 3rd District currently represented by Democrat Ron Kind. Nothing against La Crosse, the heart of the 3rd District, but it’s a Mississippi River town. The central Wisconsin communities are much more closely aligned with one another.
When the redistricting was revealed, Obey said it “shredded communities of interest.” Actually, it was a former Republican governor, the late Lee Dreyfus, who first asserted that the central Wisconsin communities and points in between comprised a single entity he called a ruroplex. While a chancellor at UW-Stevens Point, Dreyfus often used that term when he described the potential of the region.
The idea took off, sort of. Marathon and Portage counties jointly operate a regional airport. The Marshfield Clinic serves as a major regional medical facility. Its UW System campuses in Point, Wausau and Marshfield are now one. Clearly, the region is linked in ways that go well beyond political boundaries. That was ignored when politicians got their hands on the maps.
The result is an unbalanced and unfair alignment that favors the likes of Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany of Minocqua, who announced he was running for Congress seemingly before Duffy could finish talking. Tiffany has been lusting after political office ever since it became obvious he couldn’t cut it in the private sector or pay taxes like the rest of us.
But clowns aside, the unfortunate truth about this and other gerrymandered districts is that political races are much less about ideas these days than party affiliation.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.