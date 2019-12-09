STEVENS POINT — A friend sent along this email the other day:
“Do any of you join me in thinking it a bit ironic that in the same few weeks we have eight gun incidents in our Wisconsin public schools, our Senate majority leader opens and closes a session devoted to gun issues in a record five seconds? I quickly profess to not having answers on gun control (only opinions) but the subject should surely be openly discussed in the halls of the Capitol. Apparently discussing the modification of our gun laws will not get one elected to congress in southeast Wisconsin.”
That sort of sums it up, doesn’t it? Senate Majority Leader and congressional candidate Scott Fitzgerald knows where his bread is buttered, and he’s not doing anything to upset his "Mr. Fitzgerald goes to Washington" story.
Something we know for sure is every time one of these horrible incidents takes place, politicians like Fitzgerald run for cover. They emerge from their silence only to accuse others calling for gun control measures of using the moment for political gain, then slink back into their caves. Little wonder some longtime Democrats are facetiously supporting Fitzgerald’s run for Congress. They want him out of Wisconsin. Of course, Fitzgerald doesn’t need or want their help, since he has plenty of support from the slimy national groups that oppose any reasonable gun control laws.
So, we’ll continue down this treacherous path, putting children, school staff and police officers in grave danger. A recent Marquette University Law School poll put a finger on the public’s pulse and found that 80% of those polled support expanding background checks, and 81% support red-flag laws that permit police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves.
At least 17 other states have some kind of red-flag laws, including several conservative-leaning states like Nebraska. Doesn’t it seem reasonable to take some sort of preventive action in a country where there's a mass shooting almost every day?
Of course, laws passed in Madison aren’t going to make us a lot safer, but even if they save one life, aren’t they are least worth considering? Or is the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution as sacred as the Bible? Those of us in the media business often cite the First Amendment, but few reasonable people think it’s so sacred that common sense doesn’t apply. Free speech has boundaries. So should gun ownership.
Depending on who’s doing the counting, about 35% of the pubic in Wisconsin owns a gun. If the Marquette Poll is accurate, then, a lot of gun owners favor reasonable gun control laws. Those of us who own weapons but feel this way have a responsibility to speak up. Beyond that, it’s clear that people of all political stripes favor reasonable gun laws. October’s Marquette poll broke the numbers into party affiliation, finding 72% of Republicans and 87% of Democrats support the expanded background checks, and 74% of Republicans and 89% of Democrats support the red-flag laws.
Well, at least mental health programs are getting a boost. That’s a good thing, but one of the people in my friend’s email group had this to say: “I have never seen so many Republicans eager to spend money on mental health programs. What no one says is that the ability of mental health professionals to predict future behavior, including violence, is very low.”
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
