Bill Berry: Entries from my coronavirus journal

STEVENS POINT — Some coronavirus journal entries…
Lucky are we who tend wood piles. Mine didn’t need much tending the other day, but there I was anyway after learning a loved one who is a health care professional at walk-in clinics for a Wisconsin provider has been rationed one standard mask per shift. Sometimes the woodpile tender needs tending.
“Wisconsin Woodsmoke” was the title of a book of collected works by Ced Vig, the beloved northern Wisconsin author, educator and newspaper columnist who died in 2010. I wonder what Ced would write about now, when the folks up north have to say stay away. He’d likely mention that snow geese have been streaming north, their banshee-like calls ringing across the forests and lakes.
No escaping for now to the places Vig loved and wrote about. Ashland, Bayfield, Door, Oneida, Vilas and other counties are hunkered down. Let’s hope it passes quickly, but the pause is to protect vulnerable populations in areas where healthcare infrastructure is limited. The Vilas and Oneida county boards issued travel advisories recommending to those with seasonal or second homes “please do not visit now.” Same for tourists. They cite the area's elderly population and limited health care infrastructure. "Twenty people showing up stretches our medical facilities, but 200 would overwhelm them," said Oneida County Board Chair Dave Hintz. Vilas County Board Chair Ron De Bruyne told a Rhinelander TV station more than 40% of the population in his county is 60 or older. “I'm begging people to please stay where you are,” De Bruyne said. For would-be visitors once the outbreak is under control, he added: “I want you to come up here with a fistful of cash. I want you to recreate, have a good time. Go home broke, and I want you to come back with a burning desire to do it all over again.” OK, then.
Up on the south shore of Lake Superior, where Bayfield and Ashland counties have similar advisories, Ashland County’s recommends residents stay home and suggests 14-day self-quarantines for seasonal residents who’ve already arrived. Bayfield County says “You must immediately self-isolate for 14-days.” Door County to the east is likewise asking tourists and seasonal residents to stay away for a while. It’s still early in the tourist season, and when we get up and going, closer-to-home tourism is going to be a big deal.
Until then, intrepid Wisconsin outdoors enthusiasts keep rocking. A pal in nearby Waupaca texts that he’s practicing appropriate social-distancing kayaking with “three other old guys” on the Waupaca Chain of Lakes. My canoe, near the woodpile, is calling. So are the sandhill cranes overhead.
Tom and Barbara Lyon returned to Cambridge from Florida last week, shellacked by spring rains along the way. Happy to be home, Tom, a former UW Board of Regents president, cooperative leader and Iowa farm boy, reflected on Florida’s struggles with crowds of young revelers in bars and on beaches. “We have two or three generations that haven’t had to make sacrifices to a larger cause. If you’ve never made sacrifices, never been through a World War II or a Depression, you don’t know what it’s like. It’s kind of like the grandkids who’ve never been to a farm.”
A friend in Hudson, an avid reader, bemoans the closing of public libraries. I have a couple of checkouts here. One is the brilliant 2017 book “Pandemic,” by science writer Sonia Shah. Science has been predicting this for a long time. Let no one in a leadership positions claim surprise. If they were surprised, it’s a sign of gross incompetence.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
