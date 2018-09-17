STEVENS POINT — You have to give it to Scott Walker. The consummate career politician is an expert at turning a glaring weakness into what he hopes will be a strength. When it comes to education, we’ll see.
Walker is proclaiming himself the education governor, which raises a snort from his opponents, of which there are many. Those who like him, and obviously there are also many, probably don’t care what he says or does. They’re going to stand with him.
Granted, Walker pushed for a big increase in K-12 education spending in this biennium. It’s hard not to look at this as anything but than a cynical election ploy, but the schools need it one way or another. The record shows that the education governor cut school funding by $426.5 million since 2011. It took five years to get back to the base funding that was in place when he took office, and he still comes up $183.6 million short on K-12 education funding over his eight years in office, according to PolitiFact.
The education governor also made it harder for local school districts to increase local levies for education and shoveled public money to private voucher schools that specialize in religious indoctrination. Maybe he meant to say he was the private education governor.
He certainly ushered in the era of teacher shortages in K-12 public schools by neutering public employee unions. Among other things, this led to mass retirements of some of the best teachers in the state. If you hate unions and think teachers make too much money with their middle-class salaries, I guess you’re happy. If you regret the loss of quality educators and don’t like to see teachers taking second jobs to make ends meet, not so much.
In some ways, Walker’s disdain for public education isn’t unusual. Forty-one states fund public education at lower levels than before the 2007 recession. But some, like Minnesota, actually increased their investment in our kids.
Speaking of education, let’s talk about our once-vaunted state university system. Once again, in an election-year gambit, Walker’s budget this year called for an increase in state funding along with a continuing tuition freeze. Overall, the education governor has failed our universities miserably. Jim Doyle, his Democratic predecessor, wasn’t kind, either. Doyle cut university funding by $250 million while in office. Walker more than doubled that with estimates ranging from $500 million to as high as $795 million, depending on the source. The cuts would have been greater if a nervous Legislature hadn’t intervened. To make matters worse, universities endured annual “rescissions,” cuts in promised budget levels because state revenue projections fell short. To top it off, Walker and the Legislature made political hay by making the universities slash prudent reserves.
All the while, the state share of higher education funding has plunged. On some four-year campuses, the level is down to around 15 percent or lower. And thanks to declining student numbers, some state universities are in near free fall.
These days, Walker and his Democratic opponent, Tony Evers, are both promising to continue the tuition freeze. Given the cost of higher education today, that’s prudent by half. Go ahead and freeze tuition, but hold the struggling universities harmless by making up the difference with state funds, as did Minnesota. Walker proposes that in his current budget, but based on the past, we’ll see.
As one state university official noted in The Washington Post, the situation is bleak: “The institutions that don't have endowments, don't have cash reserves they have no choice but to cut courses, consolidate degree programs, which then leads to increases in class size," Noel Tomas Radomski, director at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Center for the Advancement of Postsecondary Education noted a couple years ago. Why we would dismantle a university system that drives state and regional economies and prepares young people to be leaders of the future is mind-boggling.
Little wonder dark money sources like the Republican Governors Association have reached into the moldy bag of dirty campaign tactics to discredit Evers. Anything to focus attention away from what has been the most disastrous decade in recent history for public education in Wisconsin, thanks to the education governor.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
